Person who posted “vile” tweets about King’s Lynn Town player comes forward

PUBLISHED: 10:08 25 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:14 25 January 2019

The person who posted the messages has contacted officials at The Walks Picture: Ian Burt

The person who posted “vile and disgusting” tweets about a King’s Lynn Town player has come forward.

Three messages were posted on Twitter after the team lost 3-0 to Hitchin Town on Wednesday night.

The tweets are understood to have targeted Linnets player Kieran Shipp.

Officials said they were “sickened” at the “vile and disgusting” messages and appealed for information from fans as to who may have posted them.

In a statement today, the club said: “Late yesterday afternoon, the club was contacted by an individual who has admitted responsibility for some of the remarks made on social media platform Twitter following the club’s league fixture at Hitchin Town on Wednesday.

“Following further investigations and information received, the club are satisfied of the persons validity.

“Club officials have initially spoken to the person concerned and a meeting has been arranged with club chairman Stephen Cleeve to determine further action.

“The club wishes to thank supporters for their help and support in this situation. There will be no further comment from the club at this time.”

