Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Eat Norfolk Food and Drink Awards 2019 finalists announced

PUBLISHED: 11:23 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:23 21 August 2019

Eat Norfolk Food and Drink Awards 2018. Photo credit ©Simon Finlay Photography

Eat Norfolk Food and Drink Awards 2018. Photo credit ©Simon Finlay Photography

Copyright Simon Finlay 2018

Has your favourite food business, restaurant, cafe, shop, pub or chef made it to the final four in their category?

The votes and submissions have been counted. Our expert judges have been out and around the county, tasting some of the best food and drink Norfolk has to offer. Cook-off events have seen both amateur and professional chefs tested to their limits.

And today we're proud to reveal the finalists for the prestigious Eat Norfolk Food and Drink Awards 2019. It was a record year for entries, with businesses from all corners of the fine county participating. Four finalists for all but one category have been selected, and the winners will be named at a black tie dinner on Monday, September 9 at OPEN, Norwich, where a delicious three course meal will be served by Julie Abbs Catering.

You may also want to watch:

We would, as ever, like to extend our gratitude to all of our sponsors this year, including headline sponsor the East of England Co-op, all the category sponsors, our brochure sponsor Victoria Marquees and commemorative booklet sponsor Prosper Recruitment. Without these businesses' support the awards would not be possible.

And now…to the finalists.

Most Read

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Couple retiring to the sun put historic bed and breakfast up for sale

The Green House, Thorpe Market. Pic: Sowerbys

‘We don’t make too many plans’: Wife opens up on husband’s tragic diagnosis at 51

Nigel Allen was diagnosed with motor neurone disease two years ago. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Shop owner slapped with £12,000 electricity bill he claims is down to cannabis farm upstairs

Rajendran Sivasutharjanan has to pay a £12,000 electricity bill he claims he didn't use. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Holiday firm boss bans homophobic or racist customers

Simon Altham, chief portfolio officer at Awaze UK, parent company of Hoseasons, opens up about inclusivity and diversity in the workplace. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Most Read

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘Devoted’ grandparents killed following head-on smash with HGV lorry on A47

Roy Grainger and his wife Michele (pictured) were killed on Thursday, August 15, after they were involved in a head-on crash with a HGV lorry on the A47 near Wisbech. Picture: Terry Harris / NEWSAIR

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Is this dangerous? Debate over video of three youngsters riding bike in busy road

A video has captured three youngsters riding a bike down Bury Road, in Thetford. Picture: Paul Simpson

Couple retiring to the sun put historic bed and breakfast up for sale

The Green House, Thorpe Market. Pic: Sowerbys

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

‘Devoted’ grandparents killed following head-on smash with HGV lorry on A47

Roy Grainger and his wife Michele (pictured) were killed on Thursday, August 15, after they were involved in a head-on crash with a HGV lorry on the A47 near Wisbech. Picture: Terry Harris / NEWSAIR

Man accused of attempted murder after two women stabbed in Norwich appears in court

Police outside property on Riverside Road, Norwich
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists