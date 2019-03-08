Eat Norfolk Food and Drink Awards 2019 finalists announced

Eat Norfolk Food and Drink Awards 2018. Photo credit ©Simon Finlay Photography Copyright Simon Finlay 2018

Has your favourite food business, restaurant, cafe, shop, pub or chef made it to the final four in their category?

The votes and submissions have been counted. Our expert judges have been out and around the county, tasting some of the best food and drink Norfolk has to offer. Cook-off events have seen both amateur and professional chefs tested to their limits.

And today we're proud to reveal the finalists for the prestigious Eat Norfolk Food and Drink Awards 2019. It was a record year for entries, with businesses from all corners of the fine county participating. Four finalists for all but one category have been selected, and the winners will be named at a black tie dinner on Monday, September 9 at OPEN, Norwich, where a delicious three course meal will be served by Julie Abbs Catering.

We would, as ever, like to extend our gratitude to all of our sponsors this year, including headline sponsor the East of England Co-op, all the category sponsors, our brochure sponsor Victoria Marquees and commemorative booklet sponsor Prosper Recruitment. Without these businesses' support the awards would not be possible.

And now…to the finalists.