Search

Advanced search

Pub honoured by Lions for work during pandemic

PUBLISHED: 08:37 15 October 2020 | UPDATED: 08:37 15 October 2020

The White Hart Pub in Swaffham have been recognised by the Lions group for its work collecting prescriptions, delivering essential items and setting up a foodbank to help the town through the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Swaffham and District Lions

The White Hart Pub in Swaffham have been recognised by the Lions group for its work collecting prescriptions, delivering essential items and setting up a foodbank to help the town through the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Swaffham and District Lions

Archant

A Norfolk pub has been praised by Swaffham and District Lions group for its support for a town during the coronavirus pandemic.

The White Hart Pub in Swaffham have been recognised by the Lions group for its work collecting prescriptions, delivering essential items and setting up a foodbank to help the town through the coronavirus crisis.

You may also want to watch:

Lions president, David Elsom gave the owner of the pub, Kurt Oliver, a certificate to show appreciation.

He said: “The last six months have been a worrying time for most of us with the constant threat of Covid-19 particularly for a large number of residents of Swaffham.

“Because of the community work done by Kurt Oliver and his White Hart team which included Brenden Holmes, Kevin Williams and supported by Swaffham Town Council, during the Pandemic, Swaffham & District Lions wish to recognise this by presenting them with a special certificate.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Teenager in hospital after being stabbed in town centre brawl

A teenager is in hospital after being stabbed near the Boots pharmacy on St Peter's Street in Lowestoft. Picture: Google

Developer ‘pulling the wool over council’s eyes’ as 200 home plans changed

Plans for the development near Chediston Street, Halesworth, from Design and Access Statement. Photo: Christchurch Land and Estate Ltd.

Fire crews called to blaze at Banham Poultry factory

Fire appliances at the fire at Banham Poultry. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘We’re having to take beds out’: coronavirus surge hitting hospitals

Caroline Shaw, chief executive of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Pic: Sonya Duncan.

Norfolk town set for new Lidl

Lidl hopes to buid a new store at Downham Market Picture: Louisa Baldwin