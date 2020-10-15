Pub honoured by Lions for work during pandemic

A Norfolk pub has been praised by Swaffham and District Lions group for its support for a town during the coronavirus pandemic.

The White Hart Pub in Swaffham have been recognised by the Lions group for its work collecting prescriptions, delivering essential items and setting up a foodbank to help the town through the coronavirus crisis.

Lions president, David Elsom gave the owner of the pub, Kurt Oliver, a certificate to show appreciation.

He said: “The last six months have been a worrying time for most of us with the constant threat of Covid-19 particularly for a large number of residents of Swaffham.

“Because of the community work done by Kurt Oliver and his White Hart team which included Brenden Holmes, Kevin Williams and supported by Swaffham Town Council, during the Pandemic, Swaffham & District Lions wish to recognise this by presenting them with a special certificate.”