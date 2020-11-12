Revealed: The players on the 25 all-important shinies in the new Norwich City sticker books
PUBLISHED: 13:41 12 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:41 12 November 2020
As the countdown to the launch of the new Norwich City sticker book continues, we can reveal who the 25 all-important shinies are - including a club legend for whom the word shiny means more than one thing.
Last edition, there were just 10 of the sought-after shiny stickers, each dedicated to an iconic moment from the club’s history - from a gift-wrapped Darren Huckerby on Boxing Day 2003, to Grant Holt giggling at Ipswich in 2011 and that Jeremy Goss goal in 1993.
This time, though, the ante has been upped and there are a whopping 25 to look out for, celebrating individual achievements instead. The 25 shinies will showcase the club’s top 10 goalscorers in the Premier League era and the winners of the player of the season award for each of the 15 seasons the book celebrates.
One of these is City legend and former goalkeeper Bryan Gunn, who lifted the Barry Butler Memorial Trophy for the second time at the end of the 1992/93 season - when the club recorded its highest ever top flight finish.
He said: “Obviously finishing third at Middlesbrough was a great memory, but what means the most to me about that season was the support I got from the club, players and fans during what was a really difficult time - when my daughter Francesca passed away in October 1992.”
It will be his first appearance as a shiny sticker, after missing out on the honour in the first edition. But ask him and he will say he’s been a shiny all along.
He said: “I first went bald when my daughter lost her hair with her chemotherapy treatment - then I regrew it into a full ponytail. But I quickly decided bald was more beautiful!”
The selection of 25 also means another legend, who Gunn brought to the club as manager, will be able to add another hat-trick to his collection. With two out of the 15 player of the season awards and his place as the second highest scorer in the Premier Leauge era, fan favourite Grant Holt appears three times as a shiny sticker.
The books and sticker packs are available now to pre-order at PinkUnShop.co.uk before landing on shelves at independent newsagents from Monday
The 25 shiny stickers are:
31 - Chris Sutton
32 - Grant Holt
33 - Mark Robins
34 - Efan Ekoku
35 - Anthony Pilkington
36 - Robert Snodgrass
37 - Wes Hoolahan
38 - Teemu Pukki
39 - Ruel Fox
40 - Steve Morison
60 - Terry Bly
70 - Dave Stringer
80- Colin Suggett
90 - Steve Bruce
100 - Kevin Drinkell
110 - Dale Gordon
120 - Bryan Gunn
130 - Chris Sutton
140 - Gary Holt
150 - Craig Fleming
160 - Grant Holt
170 - Grant Holt
180 - Sebastien Bassong
190 - Bradley Johnson
200 - Teemu Pukki
