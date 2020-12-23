Revealed: Where's Zimbo competition winners

Published: 10:27 AM December 23, 2020 Updated: 10:37 AM December 23, 2020

For five days, he was here, he was there, he was everywhere!

As part of a competition to help your Norwich City sticker book collections along, Canaries defender Christoph Zimmermann took a whistle stop tour around Norfolk. Or at least, a giant print out of his sticker did.

Each day, a photograph of the towering German was taken in a different Norfolk location - and all you had to do was guess where he was.

Now, for each day a lucky winner has been selected - and if your name is here 50 packets of Norwich City stickers will soon be winging your way.

The answers and winners are as follows:

Where's Zimbo? If you guess right, you could win 50 free packs of Norwich City stickers. - Credit: Anthony Thrussell

You may also want to watch:

Day One: The Walks, King's Lynn. Winner: Elliott Waterfield (@Ell10ttW on Twitter)

Where's Zimbo competition day three - Credit: Archant

Day Two: Burnham Overy Staithe. Winner - Shauny S (@ShaunNCFC on Twitter)

Where's Zimbo? - Day two - Credit: Archant

Day Three Mousehold Heath. Winner: Sally Pearson

Where's Zimbo day four - Credit: Archant

Day Four: Bure Valley Railway. Winner: Sarah Greaves (@Sarahgreaves18 on Twitter)

Where's Zimbo day five - Credit: Archant

Day Five: St Benets Abbey. Winner: Leah Warnes (@lpwarnes on Twitter)

If you have spotted your name on this list, email shop@archant.co.uk with your address and 50 packets of stickers will be sent your way.