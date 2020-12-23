News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Revealed: Where's Zimbo competition winners

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 10:27 AM December 23, 2020    Updated: 10:37 AM December 23, 2020
Captain fantastic - Christoph Zimmermann enjoys the win

Captain fantastic - Christoph Zimmermann enjoys the win - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

For five days, he was here, he was there, he was everywhere!

As part of a competition to help your Norwich City sticker book collections along, Canaries defender Christoph Zimmermann took a whistle stop tour around Norfolk. Or at least, a giant print out of his sticker did.

Each day, a photograph of the towering German was taken in a different Norfolk location - and all you had to do was guess where he was.

Now, for each day a lucky winner has been selected - and if your name is here 50 packets of Norwich City stickers will soon be winging your way.

The answers and winners are as follows:

Where's Zimbo? If you guess right, you could win 50 free packs of Norwich City stickers.

Where's Zimbo? If you guess right, you could win 50 free packs of Norwich City stickers. - Credit: Anthony Thrussell

You may also want to watch:

Day One: The Walks, King's Lynn. Winner: Elliott Waterfield (@Ell10ttW on Twitter)

Where's Zimbo competition day three

Where's Zimbo competition day three - Credit: Archant

Day Two: Burnham Overy Staithe. Winner - Shauny S (@ShaunNCFC on Twitter)

Where's Zimbo? - Day two

Where's Zimbo? - Day two - Credit: Archant

Most Read

  1. 1 All you need to know about Tier 4 rules
  2. 2 Norfolk and Suffolk moved into Tier 4 from Boxing Day
  3. 3 Rising Covid rates mean Norfolk 'highly likely' to go into Tier 3 or 4
  1. 4 Driver's new car seized by police - after only five minutes
  2. 5 Heavy rain warning and flood alerts issued in Norfolk and Suffolk
  3. 6 Health secretary to address nation this afternoon
  4. 7 Car lands on its roof following crash on NDR
  5. 8 Blow for council as five members resign amid bullying culture claims
  6. 9 Two pubs rebuilt after being bombed go up for sale
  7. 10 Ben Burgess move decision could be set for High Court challenge

Day Three Mousehold Heath. Winner: Sally Pearson

Where's Zimbo day four

Where's Zimbo day four - Credit: Archant

Day Four: Bure Valley Railway. Winner: Sarah Greaves (@Sarahgreaves18 on Twitter)

Where's Zimbo day five

Where's Zimbo day five - Credit: Archant

Day Five: St Benets Abbey. Winner: Leah Warnes (@lpwarnes on Twitter)

If you have spotted your name on this list, email shop@archant.co.uk with your address and 50 packets of stickers will be sent your way.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Two people and a dog killed in crash on the Acle Straight

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Warning against Christmas visits to north Norfolk as virus cases surge

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon

Droves of pubs and restaurants shutting down until tier two is over

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon

320m of hedge stolen from farmer's field

Ruth Lawes

person
Comments powered by Disqus