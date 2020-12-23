Revealed: Where's Zimbo competition winners
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
For five days, he was here, he was there, he was everywhere!
As part of a competition to help your Norwich City sticker book collections along, Canaries defender Christoph Zimmermann took a whistle stop tour around Norfolk. Or at least, a giant print out of his sticker did.
Each day, a photograph of the towering German was taken in a different Norfolk location - and all you had to do was guess where he was.
Now, for each day a lucky winner has been selected - and if your name is here 50 packets of Norwich City stickers will soon be winging your way.
The answers and winners are as follows:
Day One: The Walks, King's Lynn. Winner: Elliott Waterfield (@Ell10ttW on Twitter)
Day Two: Burnham Overy Staithe. Winner - Shauny S (@ShaunNCFC on Twitter)
Day Three Mousehold Heath. Winner: Sally Pearson
Day Four: Bure Valley Railway. Winner: Sarah Greaves (@Sarahgreaves18 on Twitter)
Day Five: St Benets Abbey. Winner: Leah Warnes (@lpwarnes on Twitter)
If you have spotted your name on this list, email shop@archant.co.uk with your address and 50 packets of stickers will be sent your way.