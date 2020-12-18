Where's Zimbo day five: Final chance to win 250 stickers

Published: 12:00 AM December 18, 2020

He's been to a stadium, under a bridge and all over the county.

But today is Christoph Zimmermann's last stop in our Norwich City sticker competition.

Each day this, an over-sized sticker of City's popular centre-back has popped up in a different picturesque Norfolk. presenting you the opportunity to win 50 packets of stickers for your official Norwich City sticker album.

On the fifth and final day of the competition, Zimbo can be seen against a grassy backdrop with ancient stone structures in the background. But where is he?

All you need to do to be in with a chance of winning is correctly identify where he is then share your answer on our Facebook page, or retweet our post with your answer on Twitter, using the hashtag #WheresZimbo.

One lucky winner will then be chosen at random and receive 50 packets of stickers - 250 stickers in total.

In the meantime, stickers and books can be bought from independent retailers, from the official Canaries stores and online at Pinkunshop.co.uk