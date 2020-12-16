Where's Zimbo day four: Where is the City defender now?
- Credit: Archant
He's here, he's there, he's every blooming where!
It's the fourth and penultimate day of our Where's Zimbo competition - your opportunity to win 50 packets of Norwich City stickers.
Each day this week we have published a picture of Norwich City defender Christoph Zimmermann's oversized sticker in various locations across the county.
All you need to do to be in with a chance to win 50 packets of Norwich City is identify the local he has visited - with the final picture coming tomorrow.
Today, the City number six can be seen against a leafy backdrop beneath a bridge - but where is he?
To be in with a chance of winning is correctly identify where he is, share your answer on our Facebook page, or retweet our post with your answer on Twitter, using the hashtag #WheresZimbo.
One winner will then be chosen at random and will win 250 stickers - enough to complete the book if you're lucky enough to avoid swaps.
Meanwhile, keep looking out for vouchers for free packets in your daily and weekly paid-for newspapers.