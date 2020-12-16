News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Where's Zimbo day four: Where is the City defender now?

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 3:09 PM December 16, 2020    Updated: 9:14 AM December 17, 2020
Where's Zimbo day four

Where's Zimbo day four - Credit: Archant

He's here, he's there, he's every blooming where!

It's the fourth and penultimate day of our Where's Zimbo competition - your opportunity to win 50 packets of Norwich City stickers.

Each day this week we have published a picture of Norwich City defender Christoph Zimmermann's oversized sticker in various locations across the county.

All you need to do to be in with a chance to win 50 packets of Norwich City is identify the local he has visited - with the final picture coming tomorrow.

Today, the City number six can be seen against a leafy backdrop beneath a bridge - but where is he?

To be in with a chance of winning is correctly identify where he is, share your answer on our Facebook page, or retweet our post with your answer on Twitter, using the hashtag #WheresZimbo.

One winner will then be chosen at random and will win 250 stickers - enough to complete the book if you're lucky enough to avoid swaps.

Meanwhile, keep looking out for vouchers for free packets in your daily and weekly paid-for newspapers.

