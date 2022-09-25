News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

What Norfolk locations feature in Boris Johnson drama This England?

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 8:28 AM September 25, 2022
Sir Kenneth Branagh, filming a scene for the political drama This Sceptred Isle,

Sir Kenneth Branagh, filming a scene for the political drama This England, in character as prime minister Boris Johnson coming out of Coxford's Butchers in Aylsham's Market Place - Credit: Paul Matthews

Sir Kenneth Branagh stars as former prime minster Boris Johnson during the Covid pandemic in This England, but did you know it was filmed in Norfolk?

In April last year film crews descended on Aylsham Market Place to film scenes of Boris Johnson leaving Coxford's Butchers surrounded by TV crews and reporters.

Undated handout photo issued by Sky UK of Kenneth Branagh as Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the Sky

Kenneth Branagh as Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the Sky Original drama This England - Credit: Sky UK/PA Media

Paul Matthews, from the town, saw the filming and said the scene involved a crowd of people outside the butchers. He said there was "a lot of chanting" before Branagh came out of the shop as Johnson.

Johnny Payne, who runs Coxford’s along with Jason Gibbons, said the crew was in the butchers filming for about two hours. 

He said: “What an honour for us to host the scene in the shop. An opportunity like this doesn't come up every day.

“When they called us to ask a few weeks ago we weren’t going to say no, although we didn’t know what it was about then. 

“It was an honour to meet someone so big in Aylsham.”

Sir Kenneth Branagh, filming a scene for the political drama This Sceptred Isle, in character as prime minister Boris Johnson

Sir Kenneth Branagh, filming a scene for the political drama This England, in character as prime minister Boris Johnson coming out of Coxford's Butchers in Aylsham's Market Place - Credit: Paul Matthews

Crews then moved on to the town's Church of St Michael, drill hall, town hall and other spots around the Market Place, before leaving Aylsham late on Friday, April 2.

Most Read

  1. 1 Revealed: The cheapest villages in Norfolk to buy a home
  2. 2 Man charged with kidnap and robbery in Norwich has died
  3. 3 Heartbroken mum 'kissed daughter goodnight' hours before 21-year-old died
  1. 4 Abandoned kittens left in cardboard box face having their eyes removed
  2. 5 Teen arrested after man stabbed in Norfolk town
  3. 6 7 of the most affordable spots for breakfast in Norwich
  4. 7 7 of the best places for an autumn walk in Norfolk
  5. 8 5 dogs looking for a forever home in Norfolk
  6. 9 Couple taking on third city bar at former Birdcage site
  7. 10 Top 100 baby names for girls and boys in 2022 revealed

It was not the only Norfolk location to feature in the new Sky Atlantic show, with nearby Wolterton Hall doubling as 10 Downing Street and Chevening House in the series.

xxx_01_woltertonhall_sep22

Film crews put red carpets on the Wolterton Hall stairs to mimic Downing Street - Credit: Chris Horwood

Teams at the hall said various rooms and external locations were dressed as sets for a variety of scenes.

Peter Sheppard, owner of Wolterton Park said: “We’re looking forward to watching the drama and spotting scenes filmed around the hall and estate.

xxx_03_woltertonhall_sep22

Multiple rooms and locations in Wolterton Hall were used for filming

"We are always delighted to welcome film and TV productions.

“Wolterton Hall is a popular location because it’s readily accessible from London and we have a broad selection of rooms and buildings that are all furnished in period style.

xxx_02_woltertonhall_sep22

Wolterton Hall stood in as Downing Street in new series This England - Credit: Chris Horwood

"We particularly enjoyed having a red carpet on the hall stairs for a while, to represent the interior of Downing Street.”

This England will air on Sky Atlantic and the Now streaming service from Wednesday, September 28 across six episodes.

Norfolk
Aylsham News

Don't Miss

Controversial restaurant Orlando's in Earlham Road.

Norwich City Council

Controversial restaurant operating again from suburban home

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
A police cordon is in place on Prince of Wales Road

Norwich Live News

Police cordon in place in Norwich after man and woman found unresponsive

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Wymondham High Academy entrance at Folly Road, Wymondham. Picture: Denise Bradley

Email blunder sees school send details of vulnerable children to all pupils

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Shaun Kennett behind the counter of his store

Butcher prepares to hang up cleaver for final time after 40 years in town

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon