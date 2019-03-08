Blue plaque unveiled in honour of sitcom filmed in Norfolk

"Listen very carefully, I will only say this only once".

That is just one of the famous catchphrases from the British sitcom 'Allo 'Allo that saw Gorden Kaye, Carmen Silvera and Kirsten Cooke entertain Britain from Cafe Rene in France from 1982 to 1992.

Today a blue plaque will be unveiled at Lynford Hall, Mundford, near Thetford, in celebration of the programme's 35th anniversary.

The event will see the surviving cast reunite for the first time at the hall, which was used to film a number of the outside shots of the cafe and Nouvion town square.

The plaque is being unveiled by the British Comedy Society (BCS). Director Aaron Brown said: "We are delighted to, at long last, be celebrating this often-overlooked but still hugely popular British sitcom: one of the staples of BBC TV comedy in the 1980s.

"Running for more than a decade, double the length of the Second World War itself, and a huge hit internationally as well as at home."

xpected to be at the event is Vicki Michelle, who played Yvette, Kim Hartman (Helga), Guy Siner (Gruber), Kirsten Cooke (Michelle), Richard Gibson (Herr Flick), Francesca Gonshaw (Maria), John Collins (Fairfax), Arthur Bostrom (Crabtree) and Sue Hodge (Mimi).

Gorden Kaye, who played cafe owner Rene, died in 2017 aged 75 and Carmen Silvera, who played Edith, died aged 80 in 2002.

Thetford was also chosen by co-creator David Croft as the setting for the fictional sea-side town for his comedy series Dad's Army.

Mr Brown added: "Sadly, many of the starring cast members are no longer with us, but we are delighted to be reuniting the rest of the stars at the programme's original Norfolk filming location to pay tribute to the series, and honour the genius of creators Jeremy Lloyd and David Croft.

"September 7 is both the anniversary of Croft's birth and 35 years since 'Allo 'Allo!'s first series began broadcasting, so we're looking forward to a wonderful occasion on this very auspicious date."

Money raised from the event will be donated to the Actors' Benevolent Fund.