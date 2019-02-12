8 of the best pubs and restaurants in Norfolk serving pies

A raised pork pie is traditionally served cold Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Stuart Jenner

Don’t miss British Pie Week (until March 10, 2019).

1. Three Horseshoes, Warham

Make yourselves at home inside this lovely flint-fronted pub dating back to the 1700s. There’s a large garden for the sunnier days we’ve been having, but inside you’ll find a snug, dining room and bar. The pub specialises in proper home-cooked food, is family-friendly, and even has a menu of dog treats for your four-legged pals. Pies and puddings made on the premises are what it’s known for. There’s the Warham Plough pudding (sausagemeat, bacon and herbs), a chicken, bacon and tarragon pie with parsley liquor, steak and ale, beef and Binham Blue and Mrs Temple’s triple cheese pie, layered with spinach and apple. Yummy.

2. The Old Ram Coaching Inn, Tivetshall St Mary

Another family and dog-friendly place, where everything’s cooked fresh from good, local ingredients. The inn has a solid reputation for its pies, which range from steak and ale (with Buffy’s ale), to pork and apple suet pudding in a sage crust.

3. Ffolkes, Hillington

Not far from King’s Lynn you’ll discover this 300-year-old coaching inn, where the bright dining room has a rustic feel with modern touches. Dogs are welcome, and families are positively encouraged. In fact, there’s not only a games room, but a fab outside play area, complete with climbing wall and zip wire. All pies are made on site with the kitchen’s shortcrust pastry, served fresh from the oven. You’ve got beef brisket with Greene King IPA and gravy, chicken with smoked bacon and cream, fish pie, and a veggie option. But if you really like pie, why not take on the Piggy in the Middle to share? This pastry behemoth hides pork shoulder, cider and apple gravy and stuffing and is topped with skewers of pigs in blankets, then served with wholegrain mustard mash and cabbage. Oh, and they do a giant toad in the hole to share too!

4. The Ship, Brandon Creek

Those with a gluten allergy or intolerance should check out this pub by the river Ouse, where all items can be gluten-free and where there’s even a decent selection of gluten-free ciders and beers. Pies change every day, with many to choose from, be it steak and kidney or smoked pork and tomato with creamy Norfolk mash, gravy and seasonal veg.

5. The Mermaid Inn, Elsing near East Dereham

A top notch community free house representing numerous local brewers and cider makes with drinks straight from the cask from Woodfordes, Adnams and the like. Homemade curries (using the pub’s own grown chillies and garlic) are a speciality, as are pies. In fact, the pub has a ‘pie chart’. Call to see what they have at the moment.

6. Flaming Galah – The Aussie Pie Stop, Ber Street, Norwich

Unfortunately this place is shut for British Pie Week due to holidays, but we have to include it anyway. It’s become a bit of an institution for awesome pies. As well as the classic Australian meat pies, there are always seasonal, quirky specials to look forward to. Most recently these have included a spicy sriracha chicken pie with honey and lemon stir fry, the Santorini Volcano (pulled chicken, spicy mint yoghurt dressing, spinach, red onion and feta) and The Ayers Rock (Thai red king prawn curry with butternut, pineapple and cherry tomatoes). It re-opens from March 27.

7. Walsingham Farm Shop and Pie Shop, Norwich Market

As well as selling first class products from their farm shop, and other Norfolk produce, this stall is dishing up sausage rolls, quiche and hot pies with mash and gravy from Tuesday to Saturday every week. Made at Walsingham by the talented kitchen team, flavours include game pie, venison pie, minced beef and onion hot pot pie and the Great Taste Award-winning chicken and ham hock pie.

8. Coldham Hall Tavern, Surlingham

Set right against the Broads, with a sunny garden and decked terrace, this pub is a great place to enjoy a pint and a plate of good food. They love making pies here and for British Pie Week are offering a pie and drink of your choice (from a selection) for £12, with loads to choose from on the menu. Call ahead to book.