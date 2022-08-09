News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Biggest 'shooting star' meteor shower to peak this week

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 11:06 AM August 9, 2022
A meteor during the Perseid meteor shower seen over Happisburgh lighthouse, Norfolk.

A meteor during the Perseid meteor shower seen over Happisburgh lighthouse, Norfolk, taken in August 2021. - Credit: PA Wire

One of the biggest annual displays of 'shooting stars' is to peak later this week.

The Perseid meteor shower is one of the most well-known astronomical events and the best time to see it will be between Thursday, August 11, and Saturday, August 13.

It will be most active between midnight and 5.30am and according to the Met Office, visibility is set to be very good with little cloud coverage forecast.

The Perseid shower occurs when Earth passes through dust and debris left by the comet Tuttle.

It could be the best chance this year to see the night's sky lit up by meteors.

While we call them 'shooting stars', they are in fact not stars at all but tiny rock particles called meteoroids that strike Earth's atmosphere about 60 miles from the ground, releasing a ball of energy.

During the Perseids' peak, it may be possible to see 100 meteors per hour, according to NASA.


Skygazing
Norfolk
Suffolk
Cambridgeshire

Don't Miss

Samira Williams is one of the organisers of Wide Skies and Butterflies. 

Investigations | Exclusive

'I'm sorry' - Woman behind cancelled festival offers customers £100,000

Joel Adams

person
Rossi Woods, from Shipdham, has become a TikTok sensation. 

Norfolk man's relatable videos earn him millions of views and celeb fans

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Blickling Classic Ibiza 2022. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Gallery

Can you spot yourself in the Classic Ibiza crowd at Blickling?

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Argos Great Yarmouth

New tenant bid for former Argos store on retail park

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon