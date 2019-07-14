Search

Magician James Samuel pledges to perform in his Norfolk home town after wowing BGT judges

14 July, 2019 - 15:47
James Samuel, who is promising to perform to fans in Thetford Picture: Supplied by James Samuel

James Samuel, who is promising to perform to fans in Thetford Picture: Supplied by James Samuel

Supplied by James Samuel

A magician who reached the final of Britain's Got Talent has pledged to perform in his home town.

James Samuel, 19, reached the final of the talent shop with friends Harry Nardi, 18, Theo Mallalieu, 17, and Josh Horus, 17, who make up the act 4MG.

The foursome - dubbed the boy band of magic - specialise in mind reading, magic, sleight-of-hand and illusion.

But while they wowed judges with their tricks, they lost out in the final to singer James Thackeray.

Now Mr Samuel, who lives in the town, has thanked fans on the Thetford Forum.

"I am planning to do a live show this year in Thetford, my wonderful home town," he said. "It would be a great opportunity to meet you all and a chance to come see the magic live. Hope to see many of you there."

