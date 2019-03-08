Search

Norwich City fans queuing early to grab seats for West Ham game

PUBLISHED: 07:00 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 07:12 13 August 2019

The home fans during the Pre-season friendly match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Fans were queuing early outside the stadium to secure tickets for Norwich City's game away to West Ham. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The home fans during the Pre-season friendly match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Fans were queuing early outside the stadium to secure tickets for Norwich City's game away to West Ham. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Queues are forming at Carrow Road as fans try to secure seats for Norwich City's Premier League match against West Ham.

The Canaries are due to play the Hammers on Saturday, August 31 and some 2,500 away fan tickets for the game for the match at London Stadium are due to go on sale at 9am today.

With competition for tickets expected to be tight fans were taking no chances; around a dozen were queueing by 6am to ensure they were at the front of the queue with some even getting comfortable in picnic chairs.

Following promotion to the Premier League in May, Norwich City lost their opening game of the new season against Liverpool 4-1 while away at Anfield on August 9.

