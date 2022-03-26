News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

When do the clocks go forward in 2022?

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 3:00 PM March 26, 2022
When do the clocks go forward in 2022?

When do the clocks go forward in 2022? - Credit: Archant/Ian Burt

Spring is here and Summer is fast approaching. 

It’s that time of the year when people start asking: “When do the clocks go forward?”. 

At 1am on Sunday March 27 the clocks will change, signalling the start of British Summer Time (BST) and end of Greenwich Mean Time (GMT). 

In the UK, clocks go forward one hour at 1am on the last Sunday in March.   

When the clocks go forward we lose an hour's sleep. 

British Summer Time (BST) is the period when the clocks are one hour ahead of Greenwich Mean Time (GMT). 

During this period, there’s more daylight in the evenings and less in the mornings. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman finds treasure chest full of coins on Norfolk beach
  2. 2 Map reveals the Norfolk areas with the highest Covid case rates
  3. 3 Three-vehicle crash blocks part of the A11 near Thickthorn
  1. 4 Van crashes into village train station
  2. 5 'It has been an absolute delight' - GP retiring after 30 years serving town
  3. 6 First US Air Force facility of its kind in Europe opens at RAF Lakenheath
  4. 7 Farmer's heartbreak at animal deaths during 'worst-ever calving season'
  5. 8 New shop opens at recycling centre
  6. 9 Spiders the size of your hand thriving on Norfolk Broads
  7. 10 Forecourts not passing on fuel duty cut to drivers - AA

This is sometimes called Daylight Saving Time. 

An easy way to remember whether clocks go forward or back is that they 'spring forward' (we lose an hour) on the final Sunday in March and they 'fall back' (we gain an hour) on the last Sunday in October. 

Worldwide

Don't Miss

Reporter Emily Thomson joins Paul 'Chuck' Norris, centre, of Bush Adventures Uk, and Sean Ready, of

Data

Revealed: The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Norfolk

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Great Yarmouth fire near Haven Bridge in Bridge Road

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Large blaze breaks out at former pub near Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Police at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital after reports a baby was taken without authorisation.

Father took his premature newborn baby from hospital in a backpack

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Boat owners who are legally registered to live at the Waveney River Centre have been ordered to leav

'We've been made homeless' - Houseboat families 'evicted' from moorings

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon