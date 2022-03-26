When do the clocks go forward in 2022?
- Credit: Archant/Ian Burt
Spring is here and Summer is fast approaching.
It’s that time of the year when people start asking: “When do the clocks go forward?”.
At 1am on Sunday March 27 the clocks will change, signalling the start of British Summer Time (BST) and end of Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).
In the UK, clocks go forward one hour at 1am on the last Sunday in March.
When the clocks go forward we lose an hour's sleep.
British Summer Time (BST) is the period when the clocks are one hour ahead of Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).
During this period, there’s more daylight in the evenings and less in the mornings.
This is sometimes called Daylight Saving Time.
An easy way to remember whether clocks go forward or back is that they 'spring forward' (we lose an hour) on the final Sunday in March and they 'fall back' (we gain an hour) on the last Sunday in October.