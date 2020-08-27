Military plane spotted flying over Norfolk was RAF Globemaster on exercise
PUBLISHED: 17:45 27 August 2020
Archant
The large aircraft sparked speculation on social media after witnesses complained of the noise at around 4pm.
But the Ministry of Defence confirmed the plane was a Royal Air Force plane on essential training, having departed from Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.
The Boeing Globemaster III had left the base at around 3pm and was spotted flying over Dereham and circling Norwich.
