Military plane spotted flying over Norfolk was RAF Globemaster on exercise

The aircraft departed from Brize Norton in Oxfordshire Photo: Paul Jarvis Archant

The large aircraft sparked speculation on social media after witnesses complained of the noise at around 4pm.

This afternoon, our C-17 Globemaster aircraft is expected to be operating in the vicinity of Norwich, and East Midlands, whilst engaged in essential training.@99Sqn #c17 #globemasteriii #globemaster pic.twitter.com/LprWKt5kNl — RAF Brize Norton (@RAFBrizeNorton) August 27, 2020

But the Ministry of Defence confirmed the plane was a Royal Air Force plane on essential training, having departed from Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

The Boeing Globemaster III had left the base at around 3pm and was spotted flying over Dereham and circling Norwich.