Nine things that makes a perfect weekend in Great Yarmouth

Published: 11:05 AM July 20, 2021

Great Yarmouth - it's a place which offers a lot and has enough unique attractions and activities to fill a weekend with glee.

Whether plain or with your favourite topping, market chips are the quintessential Yarmouth food. - Credit: Archant

Market chips

First and foremost, the beloved market chip. The fluffy potato snack - that is as much a trademark of the town as the Rows - is absolutely essential for a Great Yarmouth weekend.

Whether you have yours plain or with cheese and gravy, you absolutely must treat yourself the next time you are in town.

Boating lake and the Venetian waterways

After being renovated in 2019, the boating lake has made much use of its space and contains a cafe for coffee and light bites, as well as traditional rowing boats and pedalos.

Serene flora run through the Venetian waterways providing tranquil areas for a picnic. The sensory gardens delight nostrils with hints of lavender and rosemary.

The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

Arcades

The Golden Mile has plenty of opportunities to try your luck and take a punt.

From teddy bears on cranes to high stakes fruit machines, the arcades provide all the bells and whistles from Sin City, but with lovely sea views.

Gorleston beach

Gorleston beach stretches from periphery to periphery. It's near-white sand leads directly to the North Sea, which is always worth a dip.

The beach is the perfect is a perfect location for a quick ice cream and provides a beautiful backdrop for any family holiday snaps.

Kirsty Friday and her daughter Darcie, two, ride the ever popular Joyland Snails at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

Snails at Joyland

The snails at Joyland have been delighting holidaymakers and locals with a sense of the kitsch since 1949.

At a cost of only one token per person (£1.50 per token). you will be taken along the garden path on the back of a happy snail. Don't let the speed deceive you, some of the dips will cause you to hang on tight.

Time and Tide

Celebrate local culture and discover Great Yarmouth's rich and vibrant past from its beginnings as a sand bank to its affluence as a fishing town.

The museum also hosts temporary exhibitions - previously showcasing the history of tattoos, and toys - which will give you a reason to return every year.

Emily Thacker, left, and her cousin, Isabelle Harmer, both aged six, on the Dumbo ride as the Pleasure Beach opens to welcome back the public. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Pleasure Beach

The Pleasure Beach offers much for families and individuals who are after an action packed day. The old favourites, the rollercoaster and the log flume, are joined by newer rides for children of all ages.

The theme park has also branched out into hosting special events throughout the year, including a Halloween special and a summer dance party.

Strawberry picking

Beautiful, bountiful crops are ripe for the picking at several locations around the borough.

There is a certain satisfaction in picking your own food.

And they taste so much better straight off the plant.

Art galleries

Great Yarmouth currently has several art galleries around the town, bolstering its bid to become a city of culture (with Lowestoft) in 2025.

Recently, a new gallery has opened beside the River Yare, and Primeyarc has exhibited a National Gallery still life masterpiece.