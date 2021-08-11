What Norfolk gems can you find on eBay?

Published: 5:34 PM August 11, 2021

After a silver goblet caused excitement in Thorpe St Andrew, we've decided to take a look at some of the other pieces of Norfolk history available on eBay.

The auction site is a treasure trove for everything from Norwich City memorabilia to pieces from the county's maritime history.

Norwich City 1983/84 goalkeeper shirt

Yours for just £4,995, this sought after Canaries goalkeeper shirt made by Adidas is thought to have been issued for use by then Norwich City keeper Chris Woods.

The player-issue shirt, which has the number one on the back and Poll Withey Windows on the front, is believed to be among the most sought after football shirts out there.

Many other Norwich City shirts are also available at considerably cheaper prices, however the price of retro shirts has been creeping up recently.

Nameless painting of a cow by Robert Ladbrooke

This oil painting of a cow grazing on a field was painted by Robert Ladbrooke who founded the Norwich School of Painters, the picture is signed by the man himself in the bottom left corner.

Despite mild damage to its late Victorian frame, the painting is up for sale at £995.

Mast from a ship wreck

This 20ft mast was recovered from a shipwreck on the Norfolk coast and is on auction starting at £2,100.

It comes from a ship named Providence, and was used as a roof support for a building in Great Yarmouth after it was recovered from the ship.

League Cup final programme from 1962

The Canaries first major trophy win, this programme from the first leg of the League Cup Final against Rochdale can be yours for £1,495.

It is in perfect condition and features the line-ups from the day when Norwich City ran out 3-0 winners before finishing the job by winning 1-0 at home in the second leg.

Norfolk Young Farmers' Club year book 1963-1964

This 124-page yearbook from the Norfolk and Norwich Federation of Young Farmers' Clubs is currently up for sale at £150.

It features a round-up of the year's farming events in the county and a list of the biggest farming personalities in 1963.







