Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

What is Hypnobirthing and why are the Royals doing it?

PUBLISHED: 13:57 10 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:57 10 March 2019

Charlotte Ashe teaches Hypnobirthing. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Charlotte Ashe teaches Hypnobirthing. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

Kate Middleton used it, and Meghan Markle is planning on using it as she awaits to give birth - but what is Hypnobirthing?

The increasingly popular method of delivery is a type of pain management that can be used during labour and birth and works by using visualisation and relaxation techniques to calm the body.

Charlotte Ashe, 34, from Hethersett, has been teaching the birthing method after using it to have her third child.

The former lawyer quit her job to teach after wanting to share it with families.

She said: “It is a birth preparation course and is based in science.

Charlotte Ashe with husband Simon Leedham, with their children, from left, Immy, Bea, Lila, Noah and Oli. Picture: Ella WilkinsonCharlotte Ashe with husband Simon Leedham, with their children, from left, Immy, Bea, Lila, Noah and Oli. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

“You learn what happens to a mother’s body during birth, learning how to release fear surrounding it and how to confidently navigate the health care system when you have a baby.

“The hypno part comes from the power of words and re-framing the negative thoughts about birth. When you are in a relaxed state your body can do exactly what it is designed to do and in cases give birth more comfortably and less painfully.”

Miss Ashe used Hypnobirthing techniques for her third child after she had difficultly during her previous two labours.

Although she had a Caesarian she used the relaxation methods she had learnt to make the delivery as comfortable as possible.

Charlotte Ashe teaches Hypnobirthing. Picture: Ella WilkinsonCharlotte Ashe teaches Hypnobirthing. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

She added: “The first two birth experiences were highly medicalised and not very good experiences so when I had my youngest I decided to make sure it was different.

“I ended up having a really positive c-section, although it wasn’t what I planned, it was all really calm and positive.”

Hypnobirthing does not just focus on the mother. It also highlights the importance of birthing partners.

Miss Ashe added: “The biggest benefit is the release of fear. If you are scared you’re going to be releasing adrenaline and that will make you tense causing pain.

“It is beneficial to the baby as it will mean less drugs passing through the placenta during birth so they will be more awake.

“And birthing partners are hugely important in increasing the mothers endorphin levels and as they have done the course along side they will know exactly what the mother is going through.”

Why chose Hypnobirthing?

Lucy Adams and David King, from Aylsham, took Hypnobirthing lessons and are using the method during delivery.

Ms Adams said: “When we first started I had a pretty calm and open approach. I wasn’t too bothered about birth plans as I felt our baby and the hospital would kind of dictate what would happen.

“I found our antenatal class was rather limited. I could see faces around me in the room becoming more anxious as the midwife went through pain relief and c-sections.

“I’m in control now, I know my body and I know my baby. Together with my partner I know we will make the right decisions.

“Every couple is unique, every baby is unique but we all have the ability to birth our babies in the best possible way.

“It also made me more self-aware, like my avoidance of packing a hospital bag, I have been putting it off for weeks. The list is written but I’m yet to put it all together.”

• Have you tried hypnobirthing? Did it work for you? Email marc.betts@archant.co.uk

Most Read

BMW driver arrested after fleeing scene of A149 crash

The scene of the crash in Thorpe Market. Picture: Diddly Di

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk and Waveney as strong winds blast county

A tree on the road in Lenwade as high winds hit Norfolk (Picture: Katie Hudson)

WATCH: Crestfallen X Factor hopeful performs on streets of Norwich after showing up to cancelled audition

Tierney Webb was expecting to take part in an X-Factor audition but it never happened. Picture: Carla Brighton

Developers scrap controversial plans to build 148 homes in Norfolk village

Plans for new homes would have been developed on land behind Brooke Village Hall. Picture: Nick Butcher

Snow and strong winds set to hammer Norfolk and Waveney

A dusting of snow is due in Norfolk today. Picture: Nick Butcher

Most Read

Snow and strong winds set to hammer Norfolk and Waveney

A dusting of snow is due in Norfolk today. Picture: Nick Butcher

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Passenger who died in A11 lorry crash is named

Tony Skerratt died in a collision on the A11 near Attleborough. Photo: Simon Parkin

Well-loved tearoom shut due to owner’s ill health

Stuart Burns and Alyson Brett in 2015 opening The Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough, which will now close down. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It’s my last resort’: Norwich singleton to marry total stranger on TV

Total strangers Verity and Jack tie the knot in the new series of Married At First Sight (Picture: Channel 4/Indigo Wild Studio)

BMW driver arrested after fleeing scene of A149 crash

The scene of the crash in Thorpe Market. Picture: Diddly Di

How Norwich has changed over the past 10 years

Norwich has changed over the passed 10 years. Picture: David Harper

Road partially blocked following crash

Mill Lane in Burgh Castle is partially blocked following a crash involving a BMW. Picture: Jennie Emmerson

Paddy Davitt: Hold the reins tightly. The final fences are approaching

Emi Buendia is mobbed by his Norwich City team mates after his winner against Swansea City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists