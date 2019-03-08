Video

What is Hypnobirthing and why are the Royals doing it?

Charlotte Ashe teaches Hypnobirthing. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

Kate Middleton used it, and Meghan Markle is planning on using it as she awaits to give birth - but what is Hypnobirthing?

The increasingly popular method of delivery is a type of pain management that can be used during labour and birth and works by using visualisation and relaxation techniques to calm the body.

Charlotte Ashe, 34, from Hethersett, has been teaching the birthing method after using it to have her third child.

The former lawyer quit her job to teach after wanting to share it with families.

She said: “It is a birth preparation course and is based in science.

“You learn what happens to a mother’s body during birth, learning how to release fear surrounding it and how to confidently navigate the health care system when you have a baby.

“The hypno part comes from the power of words and re-framing the negative thoughts about birth. When you are in a relaxed state your body can do exactly what it is designed to do and in cases give birth more comfortably and less painfully.”

Miss Ashe used Hypnobirthing techniques for her third child after she had difficultly during her previous two labours.

Although she had a Caesarian she used the relaxation methods she had learnt to make the delivery as comfortable as possible.

She added: “The first two birth experiences were highly medicalised and not very good experiences so when I had my youngest I decided to make sure it was different.

“I ended up having a really positive c-section, although it wasn’t what I planned, it was all really calm and positive.”

Hypnobirthing does not just focus on the mother. It also highlights the importance of birthing partners.

Miss Ashe added: “The biggest benefit is the release of fear. If you are scared you’re going to be releasing adrenaline and that will make you tense causing pain.

“It is beneficial to the baby as it will mean less drugs passing through the placenta during birth so they will be more awake.

“And birthing partners are hugely important in increasing the mothers endorphin levels and as they have done the course along side they will know exactly what the mother is going through.”

Why chose Hypnobirthing?

Lucy Adams and David King, from Aylsham, took Hypnobirthing lessons and are using the method during delivery.

Ms Adams said: “When we first started I had a pretty calm and open approach. I wasn’t too bothered about birth plans as I felt our baby and the hospital would kind of dictate what would happen.

“I found our antenatal class was rather limited. I could see faces around me in the room becoming more anxious as the midwife went through pain relief and c-sections.

“I’m in control now, I know my body and I know my baby. Together with my partner I know we will make the right decisions.

“Every couple is unique, every baby is unique but we all have the ability to birth our babies in the best possible way.

“It also made me more self-aware, like my avoidance of packing a hospital bag, I have been putting it off for weeks. The list is written but I’m yet to put it all together.”

