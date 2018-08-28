What do the Royal Family do on Boxing Day?

The Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex and the Duke of Sussex arriving to attend the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Compared with greeting the crowds at church on Christmas Day, Boxing Day is a more leisurely affair for the Royal Family.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In previous years, it has revolved around outdoor pursuits on the Queen’s Norfolk estate, including shooting, riding or walking.

The shoot, usually led by the Duke of Edinburgh, takes place after a hearty breakfast in the morning.

Male members of the family set off with their guns, before meeting the Queen and female family members at a remote estate cottage where lunch will be served.

It comes after thousands packed into Sandringham Park for another Royal tradition.

Wellwishers gather on Christmas Day each year to greet the Queen and her family as they attend morning service at the tiny Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Royal estate.

Royal fans queue from the early hours to be sure of a good vantage point.