Search

Advanced search

What do the Royal Family do on Boxing Day?

PUBLISHED: 16:40 26 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:40 26 December 2018

The Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex and the Duke of Sussex arriving to attend the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex and the Duke of Sussex arriving to attend the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Compared with greeting the crowds at church on Christmas Day, Boxing Day is a more leisurely affair for the Royal Family.

In previous years, it has revolved around outdoor pursuits on the Queen’s Norfolk estate, including shooting, riding or walking.

The shoot, usually led by the Duke of Edinburgh, takes place after a hearty breakfast in the morning.

Male members of the family set off with their guns, before meeting the Queen and female family members at a remote estate cottage where lunch will be served.

It comes after thousands packed into Sandringham Park for another Royal tradition.

Wellwishers gather on Christmas Day each year to greet the Queen and her family as they attend morning service at the tiny Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Royal estate.

Royal fans queue from the early hours to be sure of a good vantage point.

Related articles

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

Four police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Christmas Eve. Photo: King's Lynn Police

Two top Royals stay at home as crowds gather for Christmas Day Sandringham church service

The Duke of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex and the Duke of Sussex attend the Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Most Read

Thousands turn out for Lowestoft Christmas Day Swim

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘She had that gift of people wanting to follow her creed’ - Tributes to Lady Somerleyton

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police search for missing 13-year-old Beatrice Sandu continues

#includeImage($article, 225)

Kittens safe after being abandoned on Christmas Eve

#includeImage($article, 225)

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Knife crime ‘contained within criminal fraternity’ – and conviction rate highest since 2010

Dereham police carry out a drugs raid on a property in Sandy Lane. PC Stu Lyle with a knife he has found. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Crowds and protesters clash at controversial Boxing Day hunt

The controversial Boxing Day hunt meet in Wymondham town cross. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City v Nottingham Forest – Canaries open home crunch Christmas double-header

Norwich City return to Carrow Road on Boxing Day, as fellow promotion hopefuls Nottingham Forest visit for a compelling Championship clash.

What caused the Christmas Day power cuts in Norfolk and how many households were affected?

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Emergency services come to aid of women “in period of crisis” near River Wensum in Norwich

Whitefriars Bridge Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists