'Hypocritical' - what do our MPs make of alleged No 10 Christmas party?

An MP has branded an alleged Christmas party in Downing Street last December "hypocritical", as the prime minister insisted it did not happen.

Boris Johnson has come under fire over an alleged Covid rule-breaking gathering in Downing Street which was said to have been attended by dozens of colleagues while social mixing indoors was banned under Tier 3 restrictions last December.

And on Tuesday night, in footage obtained by ITV News, the prime minister's then-press secretary Allegra Stratton and adviser Ed Oldfield, along with other aides, were filmed joking about a “fictional” Downing Street party in December 2020.

It has led to widespread anger, including from those whose loved ones died during the pandemic and those whose livelihoods were threatened.

In prime minister's questions on Tuesday afternoon, Mr Johnson apologised for how the footage looked and said he was "also furious" after viewing it, but said there was no party and no Covid rules were broken.

We've asked our region's MPs for their thoughts - whether the party went ahead and, if so, whether it should have, what they think constituents would make of it and what they think should happen next.

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis. - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Clive Lewis, Labour MP for Norwich South, said: “Boris Johnson was behaving in a hypocritical way at a time when people couldn’t hold the hands of their loved ones as they died.

“But this is a much bigger problem than this one incident. We have a party in charge of a country that doesn’t care about anybody other than themselves and their supporters.

“We’ve already had the Dominic Cummings debacle, the lies over NHS hospitals and the shambles of levelling up.

“How much more of this can we take? We have to stop voting these people into power.”

South West Norfolk MP and foreign secretary Liz Truss has not responded to request but insisted “we do follow the rules on Covid” as she was questioned about the alleged Downing Street Christmas party.

South West Norfolk MP Elizabeth Truss. - Credit: IAN BURT

She told an event at the Chatham House think tank: “As to alleged events in Number 10, I don’t know the detail of what happened.

“I know that the prime minister's spokesman answered those questions in detail yesterday and I am sure there will be further discussion of that issue.”

Asked why citizens should trust an administration that did not follow the rules, she added: “We do follow the rules on Covid.”

But “I’m not aware of the precise circumstances and I know the prime minister's spokesman has addressed that issue”.

On Wednesday morning, Waveney MP Peter Aldous called on the prime minister to "hold his hands up and apologise" after the footage emerged.

MP Peter Aldous, who represents Waveney. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

Mr Aldous said: "This story has been rumbling away over the last few weeks and my inclination was to accept what the prime minister had said that no rules had been broken and give them the benefit of the doubt.

"The news overnight and the release of the video does cast the situation in a different light."

Jerome Mayhew, MP for Broadland, Brandon Lewis, of Great Yarmouth, Chloe Smith, of Norwich North, James Wild, of North West Norfolk, Duncan Baker, of North Norfolk, and George Freeman, of Mid Norfolk, are yet to respond.