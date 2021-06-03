News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

No new countries added to foreign travel green list – report

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 1:17 PM June 3, 2021    Updated: 1:20 PM June 3, 2021
Cala d'Hort Beach at sunset. Balearic Islands. Ibiza. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

It was hoped that some places like Ibiza in Spain's Balearic Islands would be added to the green list for international travel, but the BBC has reported that there will be no new countries or territories added. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

No new countries will be added to the UK government's green list for foreign travel, according to the BBC.

The government has a traffic light system for which countries can be visited with or without a quarantine period, since international travel was allowed again on May 17.

An official update on which countries and territories fall in each list is expected later today.

It was hoped earlier in the day that the likes of Finland, Slovakia, Malta and some Spanish and Greek islands – all of which have high testing rates and low numbers of cases – would be added to the green list.

But the BBC has reported that no new destinations will be added.

It is still possible, however, that some countries may be removed from the green list, while these is "a strong expectation" that there will be additions to the red list, according to the broadcaster.

Transport minister Grant Shapps is expected to confirm the updated lists later today.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk cottage up for sale - but you can't move in
  2. 2 New flight route from Norwich to Barbados for £431 revealed
  3. 3 11 of the best fish and chip shops in Norfolk
  1. 4 Cathedral fraudster who took £235,000 must pay back £1
  2. 5 Four day bank holiday confirmed for summer 2022
  3. 6 A47 closed after crash involving caravan towed by Land Rover
  4. 7 Van spotted on A47 with 'sickening' image of tied-up woman
  5. 8 Police abandon chase as car carrying three teens hits 120mph
  6. 9 Pretty flint cottage in Norfolk 'ghost' village is for sale
  7. 10 The moment a crack addict lights up his pipe outside family home
Coronavirus
Worldwide

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Amazon has seen a dip in profits in the wake of new investments

Warning over Amazon 'brushing' scam

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
A screenshot from the video of the hot air balloon over the NDR.

Video

Watch moment hot air balloon stops traffic as it lands next to NDR

Lauren Cope

Author Picture Icon
The scene where a car smashed into Aubrey Eke's home in Holt.

Norfolk Live

'This is the worst one' - man's house crashed into for third time

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Petrol station at Tesco, Harford Bridge, Norwich.Photo: Bill DarnellCopy: For: EDPArchant Â©

Woman cut out of Peugeot after flipping car at Tesco petrol station

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus