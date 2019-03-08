Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Warning of delays as gas works are carried out

PUBLISHED: 10:07 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:07 27 August 2019

Multi-way traffic control signals willl be in operation on Westwood Avenue in Lowestoft as gas works are carried out. Picture: Google Images

Multi-way traffic control signals willl be in operation on Westwood Avenue in Lowestoft as gas works are carried out. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Motorists are being warned that they could face delays as gas works are carried out on a busy road.

The work is set to take place on Westwood Avenue in Lowestoft and is scheduled to last for more than a week.

With Cadent carrying out the work between Wednesday, August 28 and Monday, September 9, multi-way traffic control signals will be in operation.

You may also want to watch:

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is carried out.

It states: "Cadent are carrying out essential gas maintenance in the road to replace old iron gas mains with more durable plastic pipes.

"This is to ensure we continue to provide safe and reliable gas supplies to local businesses and residents."

Keep up to date with the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.

Most Read

Two men and three children trapped 15 feet in the air on fairground ride

Five people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Submitted

Serious crash between two mopeds and car

Norwich Road was closed in Hethersett following a crash between two mopeds and a car. Photo: Google

North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb reveals he will not fight another election

Norman Lamb at his home in Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man married ‘woman of his dreams’ at bedside hours before dying from cancer

Jonathan Thomas, from Great Yarmouth, with his wife Joanna. Photo: Jane Soares

Amadou at the double for City

Ibrahim Amadou is poised for his Norwich City debut in the League Cup after his summer signing from Sevilla Picture: Pressinphoto/Sipa USA

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two men and three children trapped 15 feet in the air on fairground ride

Five people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Submitted

Man married ‘woman of his dreams’ at bedside hours before dying from cancer

Jonathan Thomas, from Great Yarmouth, with his wife Joanna. Photo: Jane Soares

Popular restaurant to close after four years

Ad feature.. Shish, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after collision

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a van near Diss Station Credit: Marc Betts

Historic pub to go up for auction after search for buyer fails

The Buck Inn at Thorpe St Andrew which is closed and up for sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Late night explosion ‘lights up’ Norwich sky

An explosion happened at the old Colman's Mustard factory on Monday night. Picture: PA Images

Jailed in Norfolk last week: Dangerous drivers, drug dealer and domestic abuser

Lee Cletheroe (left), Gareth Quarry (middle) and Alan Hetherington (right) were some of the criminals jailed in Norfolk courts this week. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Two men and three children trapped 15 feet in the air on fairground ride

Five people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Submitted

City attraction remains closed after works stopped on ‘dangerous’ tree

A historic Norwich site is closed while a dangerous tree above a high-pressure gas pipeline is made safe. Photo: Friends of Kett's Heights

Hottest ever late August Bank Holiday temperature recorded at Norfolk airfield

Eight-year-old Carson enjoying the sun at Walcott beach during the bank holiday weekend. Photo: Peter Whittleton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists