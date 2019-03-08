Warning of delays as gas works are carried out

Motorists are being warned that they could face delays as gas works are carried out on a busy road.

The work is set to take place on Westwood Avenue in Lowestoft and is scheduled to last for more than a week.

With Cadent carrying out the work between Wednesday, August 28 and Monday, September 9, multi-way traffic control signals will be in operation.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is carried out.

It states: "Cadent are carrying out essential gas maintenance in the road to replace old iron gas mains with more durable plastic pipes.

"This is to ensure we continue to provide safe and reliable gas supplies to local businesses and residents."

