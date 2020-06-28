Lifeboat launched to help paddleboarder struggling to return to shore
PUBLISHED: 21:04 28 June 2020 | UPDATED: 21:04 28 June 2020
Archant
A Norfolk lifeboat was launched on Sunday afternoon to help a paddleboarder who was struggling to return to shore.
You may also want to watch:
The Sheringham lifeboat was called by Humber Coastguard at 5.33pm after a member of the public informed the coastguard, concerned for the safety of the person stuck half-a-mile off the beach at West Runton.
As the lifeboat crew made its way to West Runton, the paddleboarder managed to stem wind and tide to return safely to the shore.
The crew were informed that the person was now out of danger and returned to the station.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.