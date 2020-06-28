Lifeboat launched to help paddleboarder struggling to return to shore

A Norfolk lifeboat was launched on Sunday afternoon to help a paddleboarder who was struggling to return to shore.

The Sheringham lifeboat was called by Humber Coastguard at 5.33pm after a member of the public informed the coastguard, concerned for the safety of the person stuck half-a-mile off the beach at West Runton.

As the lifeboat crew made its way to West Runton, the paddleboarder managed to stem wind and tide to return safely to the shore.

The crew were informed that the person was now out of danger and returned to the station.