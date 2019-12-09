Charity that helps the disabled calling for support over the winter

Jean Spalding, from St Leonards Court at Mundford Residential Dementia Care Home, meets pony Roger at the Magpie Centre Open Day aiming to give dementia patients a chance to meet the horses. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A charity that provides horse riding for the disabled is calling on the public to support them during the winter.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Joyce Walford, left, from Dove Court Care Home at Wisbech, meets pony Roger at the Magpie Centre Open Day aiming to give dementia patients a chance to meet the horses. With them is volunteer Sue Pogmore. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Joyce Walford, left, from Dove Court Care Home at Wisbech, meets pony Roger at the Magpie Centre Open Day aiming to give dementia patients a chance to meet the horses. With them is volunteer Sue Pogmore. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Magpie Centre at Wallington Hall, near Downham Market, says winter takes a toll on the centre's funds and is asking the public to support them this season by joining in with fundraising efforts.

The west Norfolk riding for the disabled charity, which is funded by grants and donations, provides therapy to those with disabilities.

With extra hay and rugs needed for the 12 plus horses and ponies in their care, the charity is asking people to hold a coffee morning to help raise much needed funds.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Centre becomes dementia friendly.

A spokesman said: "Winter always takes its toll on the centre's funds, plus carriage driving lessons can be suspended because of bad weather.

"We are aiming for 100 Coffee Mornings, throughout West Norfolk, Wisbech, Fakenham and Ely and if each one made even £20 - that would be £2,000 - which equals 500 bales of hay for our ponies.

"We'd be truly grateful."

Magpie Coffee Morning Week will run next year from Sunday, February 9 to Saturday February 15.

You can contact the centre on 01553 810202.