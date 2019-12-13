Search

Advanced search

'Get Brexit done'- Norfolk residents' message to Prime Minister

PUBLISHED: 16:14 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:14 13 December 2019

Madeleine Greenslade, 59, from Downham Market. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Madeleine Greenslade, 59, from Downham Market. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Archant

West Norfolk residents have called on the Prime Minister to get Brexit done following the Conservative win at the general election.

Sarah Cook, 46, from King's Lynn. Picture: Sarah HussainSarah Cook, 46, from King's Lynn. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Locals from Downham Market and the surrounding area have highlighted the NHS, education and Brexit as the key issues they want to see Prime Minister Boris Johnson prioritise first.

It comes after Conservative MP Liz Truss held her south west Norfolk seat with 35, 507 votes.

Pamela Cobbmber, 77, from Downham Market said: "The NHS needs sorting for one thing and policing and they also need to get rid of the idea of paying for TV licences."

John Grimsey, 65, from Stoke Ferry said: "The NHS, housing, child poverty, the railways and homelessness is what needs to be tackled.

Peter Fox, 77, from Downham Market, Picture: Sarah HussainPeter Fox, 77, from Downham Market, Picture: Sarah Hussain

"For Norfolk the issue I have is coming out my house and trying to get to Norwich.

"The A47 needs tackling and it would be the same going into King's Lynn, you can sit in traffic for half an hour trying to get past the Hardwick and the other roundabouts."

Health and the NHS was a clear issue for Peter Fox who lives in Downham Market.

You may also want to watch:

The 77-year-old suffers with Crohn's, macula degeneration and has an ileostomy and says services are struggling with the demand.

Mr Fox said: "The road situation in Norfolk is one that needs dealing with and the NHS unfortunately.

"I have quite a few medical issues and they're forgetting about the people at the bottom who need products to help their situation, they're neglecting the majority for the few.

"It was the older generation who helped pay for the NHS and now that we're living longer we're not being accounted for."

Others in the area shared that sentiment and want to see the PM deliver on his promises and get Brexit done.

Sarah Cook, 46, from King's Lynn said: "Get Brexit done. I voted for him (Boris) because he was the only one who said he would do that.

"Education needs a boost in Norfolk and the NHS. I don't know why it's struggling in our county. There's just too much demand and not enough resources."

Madeleine Greenslade, 59, from Downham Market said: "Get Brexit delivered. It's been stopped at every turn by all the other politicians.

"It's affecting businesses and their rates. We want it to be clarified and for things to be done."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

General Election 2019: All the results in Norfolk and Waveney

Ballot papers arrive at the counting tables at the Norwich South election count at St Andrew's Hall in Norwich. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Norfolk and Waveney General Election 2019 LIVE: All the updates as Britain decides

Norfolk and Waveney live general election 2019 blog. Jeremy Corbyn, Boris Johnson and Jo Swinson are battling it out to be the next PM. Pictures: PA

Service station targeted in cashpoint raid

The Esso service station on the A10 south of King's Lynn has ben sealed off by police investigaing a cashpoint raid Picture: Chris Bishop

Man taken to hospital after being found ‘slumped in pool of blood’

Paramedics attend to a man near St Gregory's Alley as members of the pulic assist. Picture: Ian G

Blue tide sweeps North Norfolk as Conservatives take seat

Conservative Duncan Baker celebrates becoming the new MP for North Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich’s new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

General Election 2019: All the results in Norfolk and Waveney

Ballot papers arrive at the counting tables at the Norwich South election count at St Andrew's Hall in Norwich. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

‘That road is a nightmare’ - Two cars flip within metres of each other

The blue Ford Fiesta overturned on Hargham Road in Old Buckenham in the early hours of Thursday morning. Photo: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Service station targeted in cashpoint raid

The Esso service station on the A10 south of King's Lynn has ben sealed off by police investigaing a cashpoint raid Picture: Chris Bishop

Trip to ‘team of the moment’ Leicester comes too soon for City captain Hanley

Grant Hanley is back in full training for Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Woman arrested following earlier crash on rural road

Emergency services are on scene at an accident on the B1145 junction with Castle Acre Road near Great Massingham. Picture: GOOGLE STREET

Caroline Flack charged with assault

Caroline Flack has been charged with assault by beating. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A47 blocked after two vehicle crash

Emergency services are on the scene of a two vehicle crash on the A47 at North Burlingham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists