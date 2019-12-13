'Get Brexit done'- Norfolk residents' message to Prime Minister

Madeleine Greenslade, 59, from Downham Market.

West Norfolk residents have called on the Prime Minister to get Brexit done following the Conservative win at the general election.

Sarah Cook, 46, from King's Lynn.

Locals from Downham Market and the surrounding area have highlighted the NHS, education and Brexit as the key issues they want to see Prime Minister Boris Johnson prioritise first.

It comes after Conservative MP Liz Truss held her south west Norfolk seat with 35, 507 votes.

Pamela Cobbmber, 77, from Downham Market said: "The NHS needs sorting for one thing and policing and they also need to get rid of the idea of paying for TV licences."

John Grimsey, 65, from Stoke Ferry said: "The NHS, housing, child poverty, the railways and homelessness is what needs to be tackled.

Peter Fox, 77, from Downham Market,

"For Norfolk the issue I have is coming out my house and trying to get to Norwich.

"The A47 needs tackling and it would be the same going into King's Lynn, you can sit in traffic for half an hour trying to get past the Hardwick and the other roundabouts."

Health and the NHS was a clear issue for Peter Fox who lives in Downham Market.

The 77-year-old suffers with Crohn's, macula degeneration and has an ileostomy and says services are struggling with the demand.

Mr Fox said: "The road situation in Norfolk is one that needs dealing with and the NHS unfortunately.

"I have quite a few medical issues and they're forgetting about the people at the bottom who need products to help their situation, they're neglecting the majority for the few.

"It was the older generation who helped pay for the NHS and now that we're living longer we're not being accounted for."

Others in the area shared that sentiment and want to see the PM deliver on his promises and get Brexit done.

Sarah Cook, 46, from King's Lynn said: "Get Brexit done. I voted for him (Boris) because he was the only one who said he would do that.

"Education needs a boost in Norfolk and the NHS. I don't know why it's struggling in our county. There's just too much demand and not enough resources."

Madeleine Greenslade, 59, from Downham Market said: "Get Brexit delivered. It's been stopped at every turn by all the other politicians.

"It's affecting businesses and their rates. We want it to be clarified and for things to be done."