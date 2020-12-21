Grants help pubs to be Covid-secure for winter trade

Published: 7:00 PM December 21, 2020

Ian Skinner at the King's Arms in Shouldham, which has received a council grant to adapt its business - Credit: Ian Burt

Pubs have used funding from council grants to make their businesses Covid-secure for the winter months.

West Norfolk council launched a tourism adaptation fund and an autumn and winter adaptation fund in September. Each had £45,000, of which businesses could apply for up to £3,000.

Ian Skinner, landlord at the King’s Arms at Shouldham, near Downham Market, was able to claim for both grants.

“This year has been very challenging, constantly adapting to new rules and regulations as well as dealing with being in and out of lockdowns," he said.

“The business adaptation fund we received helped us to expand our online services, enabling us to do takeaways and deliveries.

"We were able to purchase extra garden benches, hand sanitiser, social distancing signage and to pay for three months rental of a GPRS terminal which allowed us to serve people outdoors.

“The autumn and winter adaptation fund was particularly helpful with adapting outside during the winter months. We’ve laid an extra path which has helped with one-way traffic, outside electrics which has lit our garden pergola and car park."

Anthony and Jeanette Goodrich at the Rose and Crown in Snettisham, which has been made Covid-safe - Credit: Archant/Jeanette Goodri

Anthony Goodrich, owner of the Rose and Crown at Snettisham, near King's Lynn, said: “One of the uses of the grant for us was creating a new welcoming environment as you enter the premises.

"You arrive through a tent where you can buy some take away sweet and savoury items from our pastry chef.”

Steven Bird, Landlord of the Swan Inn South Wootton, King's Lynn, said: “We’ve been very grateful for the borough council’s business adaptation fund which has helped put things in place to make you safe and secure including signage, protective PPE, sanitiser and a one-way system. The autumn and winter adaptation fund helped purchase an outside marquee for our guests to use.”

The Swan Inn, at South Wootton, which has purchased a marquee with help from a council grant - Credit: Ian Burt

Elizabeth Nockolds, the council's cabinet member for culture, heritage and health, said: "This scheme, which forms part of a Norfolk Strategic Fund £2.25m Norfolk-wide package of measures to support the visitor economy, will really help those smaller businesses who have lost income and had to invest in measure to safeguard their clients. I urge all residents who can to continue to support our local businesses."