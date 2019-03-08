Search

'Wow, what a transformation' - Town has its say on new restaurant

PUBLISHED: 10:40 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:40 16 August 2019

Poco Lounge will open in King's Lynn on Wednesday July 31. Photo: Antony Potts

© Antony Potts

People have given their verdict after a popular chain opened its second Norfolk restaurant.

Loungers opened Poco Lounge in King's Lynn town centre on July 31, and the new opening has been met with a mixed reaction from diners.

It currently boasts a 3.5 star rating on review website Tripadvisor with some praising the restaurant's "excellent" food and drink, while others have complained of large queues and long wait times.

One user, named Billy D, said: "I've visited three times now and the food and drink has been excellent every time."

Another user, named 111sss, complained that they left after a lengthy wait to be served, "There were 2 tills to choose from so I chose one. Both queues had around 7/8 customers waiting so it took a good 10 minutes to reach the front which was fine, it was busy. As I go to give the girl behind the till my food order she stands a sign in front of me 'drinks only this till'."

Some reviewers praised tthe site's transformation, while others were shocked to learn that they had to order at the bar.

Speaking of her first visit to the restaurant, user Crlywrlygrl, said: "Visited the new restaurant for a lunchtime treat. Wow, what a transformation."

User DavidNash08 said: "I'm not good before my breakfast but somehow totally missed on the menus that you had to order at the bar. So we sat there for 10 minutes {while} staff were milling about behind the bar and serving a table."

Many took to social media to praise their food.

Alison Glover said on Facebook: "I cannot recommend this place enough, nine people on a Saturday. Our food arrived promptly and was absolutely delicious."

Connor Smalls said: "Really good atmosphere and lovely staff. The food was brilliant. Great addition to King's Lynn."

Poco Lounge general manager, Ben Edwards said: "We've had a lot of support from the local community, we've been settling in well and have already built up a number of regulars who've been returning often."

The restaurant is planning to hold a charity quiz in September to raise funds for the Purfleet Trust.

