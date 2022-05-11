Foil surfer saved by lifeboat in Hunstanton

An RNLI crew rescued a foil surfer from the sea in Hunstanton after he got into difficulty.

The incident took place on South Beach in the west Norfolk town.

A member of the public had been observing the surfer and alerted the coastguard.

The local man had been struggling for some time with his hydrofoil, a fin attached under a surfboard that acts like an aeroplane wing to allow the board to lift out of the water.

An RNLI volunteer crew launched at 4.30pm and assisted the surfer back to the beach and into the care of the Coastguard response team.

The surfer did not require any medical treatment and the lifeboat waited off shore due to the tide and was then released to return to the station.

An RNLI spokesman said if you see someone in the sea who you think is in trouble, please alert the Coastguard on 999 or 112, who will alert nearby lifeboat crews.