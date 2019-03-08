Do you remember when this historic clock was moved?

At the end of the 1980s, a town's historic clock was mysteriously moved from one side of the road to the other.

Gaywood clock in King's Lynn had stood at the point where Lynn, Wootton and Gayton Road all meet, until between 1989 and 1990 the clock was moved across the road to its current position north of Lynn Road as part of roadworks.

Originally the clock stood on circular steps as part of a mini roundabout which was removed in 1965.

The Grade II clock is a war memorial which was unveiled in 1921 to honour those who lost their lives in World War One, with an extra plaque added at a later date to remember those who fought in World War Two.

Gaywood clock was designed by JL Carnell and built for the sum of £500, with an additional £200 for the clocks.

