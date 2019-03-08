Search

Do you remember when this historic clock was moved?

PUBLISHED: 11:19 24 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:59 24 August 2019

The Gaywood Clock, on the spot where it has stood since 1989 Picture: Chris Bishop

The Gaywood Clock, on the spot where it has stood since 1989 Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

At the end of the 1980s, a town's historic clock was mysteriously moved from one side of the road to the other.

The Gaywood Clock, pictured on its original site in 1986 Picture: ArchantThe Gaywood Clock, pictured on its original site in 1986 Picture: Archant

Gaywood clock in King's Lynn had stood at the point where Lynn, Wootton and Gayton Road all meet, until between 1989 and 1990 the clock was moved across the road to its current position north of Lynn Road as part of roadworks.

Originally the clock stood on circular steps as part of a mini roundabout which was removed in 1965.

The Grade II clock is a war memorial which was unveiled in 1921 to honour those who lost their lives in World War One, with an extra plaque added at a later date to remember those who fought in World War Two.

Gaywood clock was designed by JL Carnell and built for the sum of £500, with an additional £200 for the clocks.

The Gaywood Clock, which has told the time since 1920 Picture: Chris BishopThe Gaywood Clock, which has told the time since 1920 Picture: Chris Bishop

An inscription on the Gaywood Clock in King's Lynn Picture: Chris BishopAn inscription on the Gaywood Clock in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

The Gaywood Clock, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris BishopThe Gaywood Clock, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

The clock tower stands near a busy junction in Gaywood - but it was once on the other side of the road Picture: Chris BishopThe clock tower stands near a busy junction in Gaywood - but it was once on the other side of the road Picture: Chris Bishop

