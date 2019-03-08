Search

Two sea mines found on beach

PUBLISHED: 10:36 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:57 05 September 2019

Two sea mines were discovered at Thornham Marsh near Hunstanton. Photo: Hunstanton Coastguard

Two Mark 6 sea mines were discovered on a Norfolk beach.

Hunstanton Coastguard were alerted to Thornham Marsh via the What3Words app at 12am on Tuesday, which maps the country in 57 trillion squares.

On discovering one mine, the team set up a 500m cordon around the scene until the tide covered the area again, before returning at low tide to detonate the device.

When clearing the mine, coastguards found another explosive device and also destroyed it in a controlled explosion.

Hunstanton Coastguard said the area has been cleared and that no more had been found, however they are urging the public to remain vigilant.

A Hunstanton Coastguard spokesman said: "No more found, but that doesn't mean there isn't anymore out there. People just need to be vigilant when in that area, and if they do come across anything to call 999 and ask for the coastguard."

