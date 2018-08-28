Norfolk children could have their artwork brought to life for a television show on Sky

West Norfolk primary school children are to be involved in creating artwork that could be brought to life for a new television show on Sky.

Starting as an online digital platform, Night Zookeeper has been used in thousands of schools across the globe and inspires children to invent their own animals and write stories about them.

Sky Kids has commissioned a 10 episode animated series of Night Zookeeper, and west Norfolk born co-creator, Buzz Burman, is heading into six west Norfolk schools in three days to hold workshops and create content for the show.

Mr Burman said: “We started Night Zookeeper as a way to help kids evolve their writing and drawing skills’. We wanted to make something fun and engaging that would speak to them on their level.”

Created by Wonky Star company six years ago, the Night Zookeeper website now has a series of accompanying books, as well as the new television show.

Cocreator Joshua Davidson said: “It’s incredibly exciting to know that, working with Sky Kids, the animated series of Night Zookeeper will nurture the next generation of storytellers, whilst supporting classroom creativity.

“By giving children a real audience for their work, Sky will have a huge impact on the creative skills of children across the UK, and I can’t wait to witness the children be inspired to write, draw and express themselves.”

Growing up in Tilney St Lawrence, Mr Burman attended Tilney All Saints Primary, which he went back too in September last year to run a workshop for the show and pupil Arran had one of his designs chosen. His original design is being developed in the animation studio and will appear in episode three in March live on Sky Kids and NOW TV.

Keen to find more local talent, Mr Burman is heading back to West Norfolk for three days from February 11-13 and with visit Clenchwarton Primary, North Wootton Junior, Peckover Primary Wisbech, Runcton Primary, South Wootton Primary and Greyfriars Primary.

Mr Burman added: “We’re looking for young writers and artists to help create stories, characters and scenes, and some of the lucky ones will have their work featured in the real show on TV.”

The first episode of the ‘Night Zookeeper’ will air this Spring.