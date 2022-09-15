'Biodynamic' grower harvests drought-defying food bounty

A rich bounty of fruit and vegetables has been harvested in the first year of a "biodynamic" Norfolk kitchen garden - despite this summer's drought.

The thriving one-acre plot was established last year at the West Lexham wellness retreat centre near Swaffham.

Despite this year's bone-dry conditions, it has delivered "terrific" crops including heritage tomatoes, squashes, aubergines and salad delicacies.

The bounty of fruit and vegetables grown in the kitchen garden at West Lexham - Credit: Lucy Birnie

Head grower Lucy Birnie attributes this success to her "biodynamic" organic principles.

She said this holistic approach works "in harmony with nature", planting and harvesting in tandem with the phases of the moon, as well as nurturing the soil as a living entity.

Instead of using chemical fertilisers, she spread a layer of green waste compost over the whole plot, with the added benefit of helping the soil retain moisture from what little rain has fallen.

And she expects the soil's fertility to increase every year, along with its drought resilience - characteristics which will become increasingly important in a warming climate.

"We are gardening biodynamically, which follows the moon's rhythms and cycles but also works with nature," she said.

"It is extreme organics. We are not turning over the soil, we are not digging or rotovating.

"We will be relying on a quantity of organic certified green waste, and our own compost. Every year we go forward, the soil structure will build up and the life in the soil will get greater.

White aubergines grown in the kitchen garden at West Lexham - Credit: Lucy Birnie

"No moisture is being lost by rotovating or digging and the soil is alive with worms and mycorrhizae [beneficial fungi]. It is a living thing, rather than just a substrate for putting your crops into."

The crops were watered after planting, but after that they were left to "go seeking water for themselves".

"The roots go down deep to find it, and there is a big pool of nutrients," she said.

"There is nothing that has been affected by this year's drought. It is about looking after the soil - don't feed your plants, feed your soil."

Squashes grown in the kitchen garden at West Lexham - Credit: Lucy Birnie

The garden's harvest has so far included 200kg of aubergines, 350kg of plum, salad and cherry tomatoes, and more than 400 squashes. Meanwhile, the summer heatwave has suited Mediterranean crops such as watermelons.

More than 50 types of fruit and vegetables are grown for the venue's café, including unusual varieties such as white aubergines, and leafy delicacies such as oyster leaf and "Toon shoots" - a microgreen from a Chinese tree which tastes like beef and onion.

"The café at West Lexham is vegetarian, so it gives you the taste of fish and beef so you are not missing out on those flavours," said the grower.

"When we have a glut we also supply places like the [Michelin-starred[ Meadowsweet restaurant in Holt with edible flowers and unusual delicacies."

Tomatoes growing in the kitchen garden at West Lexham - Credit: Lucy Birnie

Watermelons grown in the kitchen garden at West Lexham - Credit: Lucy Birnie

Aubergines grown in the kitchen garden at West Lexham - Credit: Lucy Birnie

Muscade de Provence grown in the kitchen garden at West Lexham - Credit: Lucy Birnie



