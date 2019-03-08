City legend donates £17,500 to Norwich charity

Norwich City legend Wes Hoolahan has raised thousands of pounds to help adults with learning disabilities.

Norwich City legend Wes Hoolahan has raised thousands of pounds to help adults with learning disabilities.

The massive donation to Norwich based charity Stepping Stones came after a legends football match with Russell Martin in May.

The charity, which helps adults with learning disabilities, said: "Wes has been associated with the charity since arriving to play for Norwich and throughout his ten years here has visited us regularly.

"On the day of the legends match a very vocal Stepping Stones turned up in force with their 'Team Wes' banners!

"His support of Stepping Stones has always been fantastic and this amazing donation doubly so. It will help ensure that the charity can look forward to the future with confidence."

The charity are still deciding how best to use the money raised by the attacking midfielder.