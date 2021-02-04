Video
'The best of British' - Norfolk troops pay tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore
- Credit: MoD
Troops in Norfolk have paid tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore, describing him as the "very best of British".
The regimental colonel of the Swanton Morley-based 1st Queen's Dragoons Guards, Brigadier Alan Richmond, met Captain Tom at the AFC Harrogate Pass Off Parade in September 2020.
At that time, the war veteran had raised almost £32m for the NHS by walking laps of his back garden.
Captain Tom's family confirmed he had been in hospital after suffering from pneumonia. He had needed additional help with his breathing and was being treated on a ward but not in ICU.
He later tested positive for coronavirus and died on February 2.
Brigadier Richmond said: "Farewell to Captain Sir Tom Moore - the very best of British.
"It was such a pleasure to meet you at Harrogate in September and be as inspired by you as the junior soldiers were.
"The world seemed so much brighter and positive with you in it - let’s make that your legacy."
At the Pass Off ceremony, Captain Tom was the inspecting officer as the Honorary Colonel.