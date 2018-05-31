Person and dog rescued after heavy flooding

A person and their dog had to be rescued from their car after it became stranded due to heavy flooding.

The incident happened at around 5.30pm Monday, when the A1101 Wash Road at Welney became submerged in more than 15 inches of flood water, caused by rising river levels.

Fire crews from Outwell, Ely and Kings Lynn attended, and rescued the driver and their dog from the vehicle using lifeboats.

The pair were reunited with dry land around 30 minutes later.

The Environment Agency and Norfolk Highways have closed the road, with more flooding expected throughout the night.