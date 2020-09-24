Fishing boat rescued after main engine failure

The Wells RNLI all-weather lifeboat (AWL). Picture: Chris Taylor Copyright christaylorphoto.co.uk

A fishing boat was rescued after it broke down and was drifting 20 nautical miles away from Wells Harbour.

Wells RNLI was called at 7.58pm on Wednesday, September 23 by Humber Coast Guard to help the boat, which suffered main engine failure whilst fishing north-east of the town.

A crew of six on the station’s all-weather lifeboat (AWL) spotted the fishing boat at 9.32pm, and by the time they reached the vessel the crew had managed to make a temporary repair and were making their way again under their own power.

But the lifeboat stayed with the fishing boat to provide an escort into the safety of Wells Harbour, and they entered the channel at the top of the time at 11.20pm.

The fishing boat was safety by the quay at 11.45pm and the lifeboat was refuelled ready for further service.