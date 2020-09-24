Search

Advanced search

Fishing boat rescued after main engine failure

PUBLISHED: 11:14 24 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:14 24 September 2020

The Wells RNLI all-weather lifeboat (AWL). Picture: Chris Taylor

The Wells RNLI all-weather lifeboat (AWL). Picture: Chris Taylor

Copyright christaylorphoto.co.uk

A fishing boat was rescued after it broke down and was drifting 20 nautical miles away from Wells Harbour.

Wells RNLI was called at 7.58pm on Wednesday, September 23 by Humber Coast Guard to help the boat, which suffered main engine failure whilst fishing north-east of the town.

A crew of six on the station’s all-weather lifeboat (AWL) spotted the fishing boat at 9.32pm, and by the time they reached the vessel the crew had managed to make a temporary repair and were making their way again under their own power.

But the lifeboat stayed with the fishing boat to provide an escort into the safety of Wells Harbour, and they entered the channel at the top of the time at 11.20pm.

The fishing boat was safety by the quay at 11.45pm and the lifeboat was refuelled ready for further service.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It’s been awful’: Builder abandoned couple’s £70,000 extension with no doors

Builder Rowan Parker and the Cranes' £70,000 extension at Long Stratton which was left boarded up. Photo: Facebook/Rosetta Crane

‘Gravest campaign of sex abuse’: predator set up talent shows to lure children

Anthony Lewis in early 2000s. PIC; Norfolk Constabulary.

‘It’s the business it attracts’: kebab shop forced out after 30 years

Kebab shop owner, Ahmed Farag (right) and employee, Mohamed Abdelhafez (left).Thetford Kebab House has closed after Thetford Town Council terminated the business's lease at The Shambles. Photo: Emily Thomson

Alan Partridge statue appears in Norwich

An Alan Partridge statue has appeared outside The Forum in Norwich. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Why are FC Barcelona trying to sign Max Aarons on loan rather than permanently?

Max Aarons has been the subject of interest from Barcelona. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd