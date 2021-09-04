News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Four rescued after being cut off by tide on Norfolk coast

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 5:45 PM September 4, 2021   
Wells RNLI were called to rescue four people stuck on a spit of sand off the beach. 

Wells RNLI were called to rescue four people stuck on a spit of sand off the beach. - Credit: RNLI

Four people had to be rescued after being cut off by the tide at Wells. 

The town's lifeboat was called to help the group at 2.41pm on Saturday, September 4.

A crew of three on the lifeboat Peter Wilcox found the four cut off from the beach on a disappearing spit of sand on the incoming tide.

Wells RNLI were called to rescue four people stuck on a spit of sand off the beach. 

Wells RNLI were called to rescue four people stuck on a spit of sand off the beach. - Credit: RNLI

They were visible to a local fishing vessel which was standing by offshore.

The four - who all avoided injury - were taken aboard the lifeboat and back to the safety of the main beach.

Chris Hardy, station operations manager, said: "I am very pleased there was a positive outcome this afternoon; however, this sort of situation can be avoided.

Wells RNLI were called to rescue four people stuck on a spit of sand off the beach. 

Wells RNLI were called to rescue four people stuck on a spit of sand off the beach. - Credit: RNLI

"When enjoying our beach and the surrounding area, it is important that people are aware of the tide times and always return back to the beach at least four hours before high tide to prevent being cut off."

Most Read

  1. 1 Local artist adds to Banksy's Norfolk artwork
  2. 2 Revealed: The 10 most expensive villages in Norfolk
  3. 3 School, playing field and farm could be sold to make way for homes
  1. 4 Pub landlord caught up in 'phone slamming' scam
  2. 5 Thick smoke billows into air from toilet block blaze
  3. 6 'Absolutely terrifying' - Nurse collapses outside club after being drugged
  4. 7 Man dies after crashing into tree in Sandringham
  5. 8 'Well-known retailer' could take on former Game store
  6. 9 Is your surname on this list? You could inherit a fortune
  7. 10 H&M HOME opens in Norwich
Wells News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Gina Stevenson

Mum 'humiliated' after Next staff call police and accuse her of shoplifting

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Hamleys, Norwich

Norwich Live

World's oldest toy shop is coming to Norwich

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Talia Lacey was attacked in Mingay Road, Thetford, on August 29.

Video

Community rallies around 12-year-old girl after terrifying attack

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
It's going to be warm this weekend across the region. Picture: James Bass.

Norfolk Weather

Norfolk could be hotter than Athens next week

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon