Four rescued after being cut off by tide on Norfolk coast
- Credit: RNLI
Four people had to be rescued after being cut off by the tide at Wells.
The town's lifeboat was called to help the group at 2.41pm on Saturday, September 4.
A crew of three on the lifeboat Peter Wilcox found the four cut off from the beach on a disappearing spit of sand on the incoming tide.
They were visible to a local fishing vessel which was standing by offshore.
The four - who all avoided injury - were taken aboard the lifeboat and back to the safety of the main beach.
Chris Hardy, station operations manager, said: "I am very pleased there was a positive outcome this afternoon; however, this sort of situation can be avoided.
"When enjoying our beach and the surrounding area, it is important that people are aware of the tide times and always return back to the beach at least four hours before high tide to prevent being cut off."
