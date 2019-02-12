Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Lifeboat called to assist fishing vessel with three people on board

PUBLISHED: 22:47 21 February 2019 | UPDATED: 22:47 21 February 2019

The Wells All Weather Lifeboat launched from its boathouse at 5.42pm on Thursday to help the fishing vessel, called Effie, which had re-floated on the incoming tide. Photo: Wells Lifeboat

The Wells All Weather Lifeboat launched from its boathouse at 5.42pm on Thursday to help the fishing vessel, called Effie, which had re-floated on the incoming tide. Photo: Wells Lifeboat

Archant

A lifeboat was called to assist a fishing vessel with three people on board after it ran aground in the approach to Blakeney Harbour.

The Wells All Weather Lifeboat launched from its boathouse at 5.42pm on Thursday to help the fishing vessel, called Effie, which had re-floated on the incoming tide. Photo: Wells LifeboatThe Wells All Weather Lifeboat launched from its boathouse at 5.42pm on Thursday to help the fishing vessel, called Effie, which had re-floated on the incoming tide. Photo: Wells Lifeboat

The Wells All Weather Lifeboat launched from its boathouse at 5.42pm on Thursday to help the fishing vessel, called Effie, which had re-floated on the incoming tide.

Shortly after the lifeboat arrived on scene, the fishing vessel’s engine started to overheat and had to be switched off to avoid further damage.

A tow was attached to the fishing vessel and it was taken back towards Wells-next-the-Sea harbour.

At 6.36pm the lifeboat and fishing vessel returned to the harbour.

Most Read

What about inviting Islamic State teenager Shamima to live in Norwich?

Shamima Begum should be invited to live in Norwich, says Steven Downes Picture Metropolitan Police/PA Wire .

Police trying to trace lorry driver after fatal crash

Police are trying to trace a driver after the crash Picture: Chris Bishop

‘The sweetest guy’ - family’s tributes to kind-hearted Norwich student after death at UEA

Nick Sadler, who was described as

‘There are ways out’ - Message from mother who had bleach poured on her by abusive husband who she feared would kill her

Kelly Watkins, 25, from Norwich, who suffered domestic violence at the hands of husband Keiron. Photo: Channel 5

Man slashed across the face with blade after being flagged down by Range Rover

Police are appealing for information after a man was slashed with a blade on the A149 at Ormesby

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

What about inviting Islamic State teenager Shamima to live in Norwich?

Shamima Begum should be invited to live in Norwich, says Steven Downes Picture Metropolitan Police/PA Wire .

Police trying to trace lorry driver after fatal crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘The sweetest guy’ - family’s tributes to kind-hearted Norwich student after death at UEA

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘There are ways out’ - Message from mother who had bleach poured on her by abusive husband who she feared would kill her

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man slashed across the face with blade after being flagged down by Range Rover

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

See inside a former Norwich MJB hotel which has been given a £675,000 makeover

Ben James has completely renovated the former MJB Lodge Hotel site on Unthank Road, Norwich to create No. 82 The Unthank. Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘The sweetest guy’ - family’s tributes to kind-hearted Norwich student after death at UEA

Nick Sadler, who was described as

Norwich pub and gin bar given one star food hygiene rating

The Mash Tun and Gin Palace on Charing Cross, Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Girl, 14, suffers black eye after being ‘slapped and punched’ by girl gang

London Road North, Lowesttoft. Photo: James Carr.

Norwich coffee shop launching UK-wide including flagship in new city hotel

How the new Alchemista will look at the spa hotel in Surrey Street
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists