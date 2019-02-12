Lifeboat called to assist fishing vessel with three people on board

The Wells All Weather Lifeboat launched from its boathouse at 5.42pm on Thursday to help the fishing vessel, called Effie, which had re-floated on the incoming tide. Photo: Wells Lifeboat Archant

A lifeboat was called to assist a fishing vessel with three people on board after it ran aground in the approach to Blakeney Harbour.

The Wells All Weather Lifeboat launched from its boathouse at 5.42pm on Thursday to help the fishing vessel, called Effie, which had re-floated on the incoming tide.

Shortly after the lifeboat arrived on scene, the fishing vessel’s engine started to overheat and had to be switched off to avoid further damage.

A tow was attached to the fishing vessel and it was taken back towards Wells-next-the-Sea harbour.

At 6.36pm the lifeboat and fishing vessel returned to the harbour.