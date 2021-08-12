Norfolk beach named as one of best UK spots for dog walking

Published: 11:19 AM August 12, 2021

The beach at Wells has been identified as one of the most popular for dog walking - Credit: Ian Burt

A dog walking spot in north Norfolk has been named as one of the most popular in the UK.

The beach at Wells-next-the-Sea comes out fourth on the list of the top 10 places as calculated by data from Tripadvisor.

A total of 1,818 people reviewed the beach at Wells according to the data with 318 of them mentioning the quality of dog walking.

A map showing the most popular dog walking spots in the UK according to the study by Animed - Credit: Animed

The most popular beach for dog walking in the study was Hengistbury Head in Bournemouth with 352 mentions on Tripadvisor.

Dogs are allowed on the beach at Wells all year round with a dog-free zone operating for the first 200 yards of beach from the main entrance.

But there are no restrictions from the Pinewoods entrance.

A dog enjoying the sun at the beach - Credit: EDP pics © 2007

Dogs are also welcomed at the Beach Café which is a stone's throw away from the beach with treats on offer for the four-legged friends.

Animed, who conducted the study, sells animal medicines to UK pet owners.