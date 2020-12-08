News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Lifeboat rescues fishing boat run aground on sandbank

Author Picture Icon

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 3:19 PM December 8, 2020   
Wells lifeboat, which diverted from an exercise to rescue a fishing boat today.Picture by SIMON FINL

Wells lifeboat - Credit: Archant Norfolk

A north Norfolk lifeboat has helped rescue an 11-metre fishing boat after it ran aground on a sandbank.

Wells all-weather lifeboat was called at 7:45am on Monday, December 7,  by Humber Coastguard to assist an 11-metre fishing boat from Lowestoft with one person on board which had run aground on the sandbanks North of Stiffkey after its rudder failed.

The lifeboat launched at 8:10am in poor visibility and reached the grounded boat at 8:30am.

The lifeboat crew attempted to pull the vessel clear of the sandbank but when initial attempts to re-float the boat failed because of the vessel's size and weight, the crew had to rethink the situation.

Using their seamanship skills and the help of the tide to take the strain on the tow, the crew anchored boat and waited for the tide to help lift the stranded vessel. 

You may also want to watch:

The boat was successfully re-floated at 10:36am and then towed back towards Wells Harbour.



Most Read

  1. 1 Coronavirus cases in Norfolk rise to 99 per 100,000
  2. 2 Mum's anger as son is refused driving test - because car was 'too dirty'
  3. 3 Dog walker, 70, knocked unconscious and robbed in woodland
  1. 4 Village pub offers 'proper' 1p 'Penne-y Pasta' dish with alcoholic drink
  2. 5 Man denies running Japanese restaurant from Norwich home for the third time
  3. 6 Meteor shower to peak next week with 120 meteors per hour
  4. 7 Pair jailed after targeting wrong home in arson attack
  5. 8 Warning after police break up illegal gathering at house
  6. 9 Heart-breaking drone images show flattened remains of Winterton cafe
  7. 10 Police called to restaurant after row over free scotch egg offer

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Farming

Revealed: the location of second Norfolk bird flu farm

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon

Large police presence in Norfolk village after person dies on boat

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases see small rise again across much of Norfolk

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon

Farming

Bird flu outbreak confirmed at second Norfolk turkey farm

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon