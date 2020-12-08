Lifeboat rescues fishing boat run aground on sandbank
- Credit: Archant Norfolk
A north Norfolk lifeboat has helped rescue an 11-metre fishing boat after it ran aground on a sandbank.
Wells all-weather lifeboat was called at 7:45am on Monday, December 7, by Humber Coastguard to assist an 11-metre fishing boat from Lowestoft with one person on board which had run aground on the sandbanks North of Stiffkey after its rudder failed.
The lifeboat launched at 8:10am in poor visibility and reached the grounded boat at 8:30am.
The lifeboat crew attempted to pull the vessel clear of the sandbank but when initial attempts to re-float the boat failed because of the vessel's size and weight, the crew had to rethink the situation.
Using their seamanship skills and the help of the tide to take the strain on the tow, the crew anchored boat and waited for the tide to help lift the stranded vessel.
The boat was successfully re-floated at 10:36am and then towed back towards Wells Harbour.
