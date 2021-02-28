Lifeboat called to four people and dog stranded off the coast

Published: 3:55 PM February 28, 2021

Wells RNLI were called out to reports of a group stranded in the water at East Quay in Wells. - Credit: Wells RNLI

Coastguards have rescued a group of four people and their dog after they became cut off on a saltmarsh as they attempted to cross the water.

The lifeboat was called at around 4.30pm on Saturday to reports of a group of people in the water at East Quay in Wells.

In its first call out of the year, Wells Inshore Lifeboat was on the scene in 18 minutes.

The crew found the group tired and wet after they attempted to cross the creek, when the spring tide flooded in fast and left them stranded on the marshes.

The group was safely dropped off at Cox’s Slipway and the lifeboat returned to the station at 5.19pm.

They were wet and muddy but otherwise uninjured, the lifeboat team said, and did not require medical assistance.

Lifeboat operations manager, Chris Hardy, said: “it is important for anyone wanting to enjoy a walk through the creeks and on the marsh to always check the tide times before venturing out, however, we are pleased that this rescue had a successful outcome.”