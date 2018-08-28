Search

Fire crew tackle chimney blaze at property on Burnt Street

PUBLISHED: 10:53 28 January 2019

A fire crew from Wells station extinguished the blaze at Burnt Street within minutes. Photo: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A fire crew from Wells station extinguished the blaze at Burnt Street within minutes. Photo: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Archant

Firefighters in north Norfolk battled a chimney blaze in Wells-next-the-Sea after a property on Burnt Street caught fire last night.

A crew from Wells fire station was called to a property in the coastal town at 5.14pm on Sunday, January 27.

Firefighters were on the scene within six minutes and had extinguished the fire using chimney equipment by 5.28pm.

The street, also known as the A149, runs parallel to the town’s harbour front, The Quay.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk’s Fire and Rescue Service said she could not confirm what caused the fire or what damage was caused.

Burnt Street, in Wells-next-the-Sea. Photo: GOOGLE STREET VIEWBurnt Street, in Wells-next-the-Sea. Photo: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

