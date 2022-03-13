Lifeboat launched to rescue couple and their dogs from high tide

A couple and their two dogs were rescued by the coastguard after getting stuck by the high tide in north Norfolk.

Wells inshore lifeboat, Peter Wilcox, was called by HM Coastguard at 1.10pm on Saturday, March 12, to help the couple who were walking on Scolt Head Island near Holkham Beach.

The crew of three launched outside the boathouse on high water and made their way out of Wells Harbour towards Burnham Overy - arriving on scene just before 1.25pm.

The couple and dogs did not require medical assistance and were helped onboard the lifeboat to be taken back to Holkham Beach.