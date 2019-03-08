Wells at War weekend planned for October after May postponement

The Wells and Walsingham Light Railway is putting together an October event after postponing the Wells at War weekend.

Wells at War was due to take place on May 11 and 12 but is now being planned for October 5 and October 6.

The railway is putting together a broader vintage festival than usual, covering an era between the 40s and 60s.

A classic car show is planned, as well as a wider range of stalls selling arts and crafts, china and war memorabilia.

The weekend usually features the Home Guard and a flypast by Spitfires and Hurricanes. This year, organisers are looking for any aircraft that can attend in the autumn season.

Administrator of the railway, Jo Meakin, said "We're hoping for one of the nice Octobers we've had in the last few years, and we're going to keep it quite small and relaxed."

The regular Wells at War weekend was postponed because of diary clashes and expected poor weather.