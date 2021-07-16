News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'We are coming home' - Light railway ready to return on July 19

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 12:01 PM July 16, 2021   
All aboard the Wells & Walsingham Enchanted Railway. Picture: Ian Burt

The Wells and Walsingham Railway can run along its entire route from Monday - Credit: Ian Burt

The smallest public railway in the world will be back on track to serve Norfolk's historic shrine village from Monday.

The Wells to Walsingham Light Railway has only been able to run services to Wighton since the first lock-down in March, 2020.

But from Monday  trains can run along the 10ins gauge line's entire four-mile route to Walsingham again.

Nick Champion. managing director, said: “We have been so eager to get back to Walsingham and can’t wait for Monday.

"We have worked hard to ensure a Covid safe experience since we were allowed to open again last year but this has also meant a reduction in the numbers of passengers we could carry in each trip.

"Continuing the full hour and a half round trip to Walsingham would not have been financially viable."

“We are a small business and have been grateful for the support of the local council and national government in terms of grants but our life blood is our passengers; and we know they are really important for all those small businesses in Walsingham too.

"It’s been such a long time but it really feels like we are coming home.”

For train times go to www.wwlr.co.uk.


