All aboard as Wells and Walsingham Light Railway reopens
People have once again been able to take a trip on the Wells and Walsingham Light Railway after it reopened to the public.
Known as the world's smallest light railway, the popular attraction steams between the Norfolk seaside town of Wells-next-the-Sea and the abbey village of Walsingham.
The line, which follows the route of the old Great Eastern Line for four miles from Wells to Walsingham was built by Lieutenant Commander Roy Wallace-Francis in 1979.
The railway opened to the public in 1982, and is the longest 10 1/4" narrow gauge steam railway in the world.
On Saturday, May 1, after many months of not being able to operate due to the coronavirus pandemic, the railway was up and running once more, offering passengers a 30-minute round trip between Wells to Wighton.
Going forward the railway will be open to the public every day, with trains departing hourly from 10am - 4pm.
