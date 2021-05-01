News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
All aboard as Wells and Walsingham Light Railway reopens

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 4:58 PM May 1, 2021   
Nick Champion from Wells and Walsingham light railway

Nick Champion from Wells and Walsingham light railway looks forward to welcoming back passengers after reopening to the public on May 1. - Credit: Neil Didsbury / Archant 2021

People have once again been able to take a trip on the Wells and Walsingham Light Railway after it reopened to the public.

Known as the world's smallest light railway, the popular attraction steams between the Norfolk seaside town of Wells-next-the-Sea and the abbey village of Walsingham.

Wells and Walsingham Light Railway has reopened to the public

Wells and Walsingham Light Railway has reopened to the public - Credit: Neil Didsbury / Archant 2021

The line, which follows the route of the old Great Eastern Line for four miles from Wells to Walsingham was built by Lieutenant Commander Roy Wallace-Francis in 1979.

The railway opened to the public in 1982, and is the longest 10 1/4" narrow gauge steam railway in the world.

Eric Drury, volunteer at the Wells and Walsingham light railway

Eric Drury, volunteer at the Wells and Walsingham light railway enjoyed getting back to driving the famous train after it reopened to the public on May 1. - Credit: Neil Didsbury/ Archant 2021

On Saturday, May 1, after many months of not being able to operate due to the coronavirus pandemic, the railway was up and running once more, offering passengers a 30-minute round trip between Wells to Wighton.

Going forward the railway will be open to the public every day, with trains departing hourly from 10am - 4pm.

Wells and Walsingham Light Railway has reopened to the public

Wells and Walsingham Light Railway has reopened to the public - Credit: Neil Didsbury / Archant 2021

Wells and Walsingham Light Railway has reopened to the public

Wells and Walsingham Light Railway has reopened to the public - Credit: Neil Didsbury / Archant 2021

Visitors to North Norfolk enjoying a trip on board the Wells and Walsingham light railway after it reopened on May 1.

Visitors to North Norfolk enjoying a trip on board the Wells and Walsingham light railway after it reopened on May 1. - Credit: Archant 2021

Glenis and Peter Middlemas from Warwickshire hopped on board the Wells and Walsingham light railway

Glenis and Peter Middlemas from Warwickshire hopped on board the Wells and Walsingham light railway after it reopened on May 1. - Credit: Neil Didsbury/ Archant 2021


