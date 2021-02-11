Snowman building on agenda as school hosts first wellbeing day
- Credit: Kris Hart
Pupils enjoyed activities including a snowman building competition as a school ran its first wellbeing day in lockdown.
Thorpe St Andrew School held a special 'Wellbeing Wednesday' to encourage children to have a break from live online lessons during the coronavirus lockdown.
The school said the students had embraced and engaged with remote learning, but felt they should be encouraged to take time to stop and think about their wellbeing.
Among the activities planned were an outdoors scavenger hunt, a snowman building competition and a whole-school ‘big breakfast’.
Live workshops on mental wellbeing, training on internet safety and yoga sessions were also planned for the students.
Assistant principal Louise Veeren said: "We are very excited about our very first wellbeing day.
"The day is in recognition of our students’ hard work and dedication. It is our way of making them feel that although we are not together, they are still very much part of our community and that #WeAREStillYourSchool.”
Most Read
- 1 Stunning pictures show 6ft snowdrifts in Norfolk village
- 2 Norfolk roofer jailed for vile catalogue of abuse against young boys
- 3 More snow expected to fall across Norfolk
- 4 Car stopped on A47 with NINE people squeezed in
- 5 Flood barriers removed and highways staff abused in Norfolk village
- 6 'I was bullied into letting strangers in my home' tenant claims amid viewing row
- 7 Bridge now open after getting 'frozen shut'
- 8 'How many are getting clobbered?' Driver's parking charge shock
- 9 Nurse ploughs through snow in tractor to treat young patients
- 10 Black ice warning after coldest night since Beast from the East
She added: "We are also asking our students to think of others and call someone who they haven't spoken to for a while. Finally, we would like our students to take some time to wrap-up in a blanket with a hot drink and read a book.
"We have had huge engagement today. It's been phenomenal."
Sam Bugdale in Year 7 said: “I think that a well-being day is a good idea because it means students don't feel like they are repeating themselves and spend time away from their computers or devices.
"They can spend time with family and connect with their friends. The part I am looking forward to the most is calling my friends and my breakfast fry-up.”
Jamie Bowman in Year 8 said: "It is good to look forward to getting away from your computer screen for a while. I am especially looking forward to getting some fresh air and going outside".