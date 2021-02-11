News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Snowman building on agenda as school hosts first wellbeing day

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 11:28 AM February 11, 2021    Updated: 11:41 AM February 11, 2021
Thorpe St Andrew High School

Pupils from Year 7 with teacher Kris Hart as part of 'Well-Being Wednesday' at Thorpe St Andrew High School - Credit: Kris Hart

Pupils enjoyed activities including a snowman building competition as a school ran its first wellbeing day in lockdown.

Thorpe St Andrew School held a special 'Wellbeing Wednesday' to encourage children to have a break from live online lessons during the coronavirus lockdown. 

The school said the students had embraced and engaged with remote learning, but felt they should be encouraged to take time to stop and think about their wellbeing. 

Thorpe St Andrew School

Well-being Wednesday at Thorpe St Andrew High School. An example of one of the snowmen created by pupils - Credit: Thorpe St Andrew School

Among the activities planned were an outdoors scavenger hunt, a snowman building competition and a whole-school ‘big breakfast’.

Live workshops on mental wellbeing, training on internet safety and yoga sessions were also planned for the students. 

Wellbeing day

Thorpe St Andrew School pupils with their snowman - Credit: Gayle Larkman-Year 11 support worker

Assistant principal Louise Veeren said: "We are very excited about our very first wellbeing day.

"The day is in recognition of our students’ hard work and dedication. It is our way of making them feel that although we are not together, they are still very much part of our community and that #WeAREStillYourSchool.”

Well-being Wednesday at Thorpe St Andrew

Well-being Wednesday snowman making at Thorpe St Andrew High School - Credit: Thorpe St Andrew High School

She added: "We are also asking our students to think of others and call someone who they haven't spoken to for a while. Finally, we would like our students to take some time to wrap-up in a blanket with a hot drink and read a book.

"We have had huge engagement today. It's been phenomenal."

Sam Bugdale in Year 7 said: “I think that a well-being day is a good idea because it means students don't feel like they are repeating themselves and spend time away from their computers or devices.

Well-being Wednesday at Thorpe St Andrew High School

Well-being Wednesday at Thorpe St Andrew High School - Credit: Thorpe St Andrew High School

"They can spend time with family and connect with their friends. The part I am looking forward to the most is calling my friends and my breakfast fry-up.”

Well-being Wednesday

Well-being Wednesday at Thorpe St Andrew High School. An example of a pupil's breakfast for the day - Credit: Thorpe St Andrew High School

Jamie Bowman in Year 8 said: "It is good to look forward to getting away from your computer screen for a while. I am especially looking forward to getting some fresh air and going outside".

Wellbeing day

One of the snowmen created for the wellbeing day at Thorpe St Andrew - Credit: Gayle Larkman

Thorpe St Andrew High School

An example of one of the pupil's snowmen - Credit: Thorpe St Andrew High School


Norwich News

