Published: 11:28 AM February 11, 2021 Updated: 11:41 AM February 11, 2021

Pupils from Year 7 with teacher Kris Hart as part of 'Well-Being Wednesday' at Thorpe St Andrew High School - Credit: Kris Hart

Pupils enjoyed activities including a snowman building competition as a school ran its first wellbeing day in lockdown.

Thorpe St Andrew School held a special 'Wellbeing Wednesday' to encourage children to have a break from live online lessons during the coronavirus lockdown.

The school said the students had embraced and engaged with remote learning, but felt they should be encouraged to take time to stop and think about their wellbeing.

Among the activities planned were an outdoors scavenger hunt, a snowman building competition and a whole-school ‘big breakfast’.

Live workshops on mental wellbeing, training on internet safety and yoga sessions were also planned for the students.

Assistant principal Louise Veeren said: "We are very excited about our very first wellbeing day.

"The day is in recognition of our students’ hard work and dedication. It is our way of making them feel that although we are not together, they are still very much part of our community and that #WeAREStillYourSchool.”

She added: "We are also asking our students to think of others and call someone who they haven't spoken to for a while. Finally, we would like our students to take some time to wrap-up in a blanket with a hot drink and read a book.

"We have had huge engagement today. It's been phenomenal."

Sam Bugdale in Year 7 said: “I think that a well-being day is a good idea because it means students don't feel like they are repeating themselves and spend time away from their computers or devices.

"They can spend time with family and connect with their friends. The part I am looking forward to the most is calling my friends and my breakfast fry-up.”

Jamie Bowman in Year 8 said: "It is good to look forward to getting away from your computer screen for a while. I am especially looking forward to getting some fresh air and going outside".

