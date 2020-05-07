Weird Norfolk Podcast - episode 55: A possible poltergiest at Shelfanger

Mr Clifton Porcher told the EDP about the haunted house in Shelfanger. Date: 4 Jan 1957 Archant

At the tail-end of the 1800s, a series of strange goings-on haunted Bumbler’s Farm in Shelfanger: doors opened and closed of their own accord, a towel roller in the kitchen spun violently as if powered by an unseen hand, ornaments in the parlour crashed to the ground and the ghostly figure of a woman was seen.

This is the last of our podcasts recorded at The Assembly House in Norwich before lockdown. Stacia and Siofra have an actual, serious conversation about the haunted cottage at Shelfanger. They ask why objects become haunted and discuss why moving objects may prompt a spirit to become active. This is also the episode where Siofra forgot to press record on the recording device. Luckily she knew she’d do that so also recorded the conversation on her phone.