WEIRD NORFOLK PODCAST - Episode 63: Heritage Open Days - Annie’s room, King’s House, Thetford
PUBLISHED: 06:30 11 September 2020
Archant
This year Stacia and Siofra have recorded a series of special episodes for Heritage Open Days.
In this Heritage Open Days special, Stacia and Siofra record from Annie’s Room in King’s House, Thetford. Annie is said to be the spirit of a servant girl who died in the room. Stacia and Siofra share some of the paranormal phenomena experienced by staff at the house as well as discussing King James I, who once owned the property.
