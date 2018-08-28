Search

Weird Norfolk Podcast - Episode 26: The lady in red at Hardley Crossroads

PUBLISHED: 06:30 28 December 2018

Weird Norfolk: The Hardley Stone on the corner of Lower Hardley Road and Cross Stone Road. Picture: Nick Butcher

Weird Norfolk: The Hardley Stone on the corner of Lower Hardley Road and Cross Stone Road. Picture: Nick Butcher

When churchyards yawn and hell itself breathes out contagion, the witching time of night is when the spectral woman appears, clad in red and seemingly tethered to the remains of a cross-stone which once towered over this lonely patch of Norfolk.

Who is the lady in red who haunts the old cross stone at Hardley crossroads? The team debate several theories as well as realising they have terrible memories when it comes to TV shows.

